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Summit fans pack the house for sold-out first game in temporary Centennial Stadium

Saturday, Denver Summit FC won their first match at their temporary home in Centennial 2-1.
summit game centennial stadium
Jeff Howe | Denver7
summit game centennial stadium
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DENVER — Saturday was a big day for Denver Summit fans as they cheered the team on at their new temporary stadium in Centennial for the first time.

“It's awesome that they have their own stadium,” said Phil Dorth, a season ticket holder who came to the game with his daughter and friends.

The Summit won Saturday's match 2-1 over the Portland Thorns, welcoming a sellout crowd of 12,372 fans, according to the club. This marks the National Women's Soccer League team's fourth sellout in the team's inaugural season.

“Today was about much more than opening a stadium. It was about celebrating what this club and our community have built together," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet in a release. 

Denver Summit Centennial stadium

The Centennial Stadium will host the club through its 2027 season, with the team's permanent home in Santa Fe Yards slated to welcome fans in 2028.

“Not having to play on anybody else's turf, we have our own turf now,” Dorth said.

Rocchina Stafford, decked out in Summit gear, shared the excitement for the new stadium.

“We're so excited to have a women's team close by,” Stafford said. “So freaking pumped to be here."

Denver Summit Centennial stadium

John Futrell described the day as historic as his six-year-old daughter, River, sat on his shoulders.

“The energy here is like electric and amazing, and it is so like important for her to be here for this moment and me,” he said.

Denver Summit Centennial stadium

And of course, all eyes were on Lindsey Heaps as she made her Denver Summit debut.

“It's pretty amazing getting to watch her, I watched her since she played for the national team. Always been supportive of her, and I'm very happy that she's home,” fan Jordan Hirschhorn said.

Denver Summit Centennial stadium

Dressed in a number 10 jersey, young soccer player Maddie Gale said it's an honor to be able to welcome Heaps home.

Denver Summit Centennial stadium

“I think she'll bring a bunch to the game,” she said.

Another group of young soccer players shared just how excited they are to see Heaps play.

Denver Summit Centennial stadium

One said that Heaps “just stands out.”

Futrell said Heaps will bring something special to the team.

“Hometown girl back home... Let’s have our Golden girl do her thing,” he said excitedly.

Stafford emphasized just how special the team is for the Coloradan and the future of women’s sports.

“For people showing up, like, it's inspiring and it's really awesome to see,” she said.

July 2026

Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium