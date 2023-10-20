Elijah McClain case: Prosecution questions Aurora police officers on Nathan Woodyard's actions

Denver7 is following the second of three trials in the case of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who died a few days after he was violently arrested by Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019.

Aurora Police Department (APD) Officer Nathan Woodyard is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of McClain. Previously, a jury found APD Officer Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Former APD Officer Jason Rosenblatt, who was fired by the department less than a year after McClain's death, was acquitted of all charges.

Woodyard, who is currently suspended from the APD, is accused of putting McClain in a carotid hold that rendered him unconscious before paramedics arrived to administer ketamine, a powerful sedative. The 23-year-old massage therapist encountered police on Aug. 24, 2019 after a person called 911 to report a “sketchy” man walking in Aurora.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded and put McClain, who was unarmed and had not committed a crime, into a neck hold. Paramedics administered the ketamine, which officials said led to cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

He was declared brain dead days later and died Aug. 30, 2019. A pathologist found he was given a higher dose of ketamine than recommended for somebody of his size and, as a result, he overdosed. The City of Aurora settled a civil lawsuit with McClain’s family in November 2021 for $15 million.

Woodyard, along with two paramedics who have yet to face jury trials, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in January 2023 in the wake of a grand jury indictment.

Two Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics — Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper — have trials beginning Nov. 17 and 27, respectively, for charges of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault, plus sentence enhancers. The paramedics are accused of injecting a significant amount of ketamine into McClain, causing him to overdose.

Friday, October 20

The Adams Division L live stream of the Colorado Judicial Branch had technical issues for the first 20 minutes the trial was scheduled to be in session.

By the time the problems had been resolved, prosecution had called up APD Officer Darron Dunson, who responded to McClain's arrest to be of assistance to the three officers initially made contact with the 23-year-old.

Dunson was also called to testify during the trial of Roedema and Rosenblatt that ended just over a week ago. In prior testimony, Dunson said he was at the scene about four minutes total before he was told he was no longer needed there and left.

In the prosecution's direct examination of Dunson, Ann Joyce, an assistant attorney general in the department of law with the Colorado General Attorney's Office, questioned Dunson about where Woodyard was during Dunson's time on the scene.

When asked if the three initial officers on scene addressed McClain when he said he couldn't breathe, Dunson said, "I don't believe so." Joyce drilled down even more specifically on whether Woodyard was there and checked on McClain when he told officers he was struggling to breathe, Dunson replied, "No ma'am."

Dunson testified that he responded to the hospital after he had left the initial scene, and observed McClain unresponsive with blood on his face.

During defense attorney Andrew E. Ho's cross examination, he made a point to ask Dunson whether his memory was hazy after four years and testifying three different times in the case. Dunson agreed.

Ho also revisited the prosecution's line of questioning regarding Woodyard stepping away from McClain on scene.

He asked Dunson if he heard any of the sergeants on scene scold Woodyard for doing so or telling him to get back over there, that he's not allowed to walk away. Dunson said "no." And Ho prompted Dunson to testify, as a fellow officer, that he did not notice any symptoms of McClain not being able to breathe.

In Joyce's redirect, she focused on Dunson's testimony that an individual officer can disregard a sergeant's direct orders if they articulate why the order would threaten the officer or someone else's safety.

Joyce asked, "An individual officer can determine what’s safe at the scene?"

Dunson responded that was correct.

The prosecution also confirmed that Dunson did say McClain was not fully in the recovery position when Dunson was on scene.

He was on his "side slash stomach," Dunson said.

The court took a mid-morning break for about 20 minutes and resumed the trial around 11:05 a.m.

The People introduced Madison Freeman as a witness. Freeman worked at the front desk at Massage Envy where McClain was a massage therapist. She also testified in the trial against Roedema and Rosenblatt.

Colorado Attorney General senior prosecutor Jason Slothouber introduced two photos into evidence Freeman took of McClain at work.

She told the jury the two worked together four days a week, sometimes working 10-hour shifts together. Freeman testified to McClain's daily fitness regiment, as McClain's health has come into question over the course of this case as a reason for him dying in police custody. Freeman told the court McClain was a vegan, and wore running shoes to work, going for runs during his lunch breaks.

She also spoke to McClain complaining about being cold at work because the person who called the police on him said he looked suspicious with a ski mask on his face.

The prosecution also brought in Officer Alicia Ward as a witness. Ward was also called on to testify during the trial of Roedema and Rosenblatt.

Ward was told by the leading sergeant at the scene to talk to the person who made the 911 call about McClain. Then, she came back to assist officers Roedema and Rosenblatt in McClain's arrest, if needed.

Ward and prosecution went back and forth over whether or not officers put McClain in the recovery position after he vomited. In prior testimony, she had said he "toppled" over. But Friday, she clarified he was not in the "perfect" or "typical" recovery position.

Ward and Slothouber also debated whether or not McClain was at risk for "assaulting" the officers.

The prosecution rested before court went on their lunch break and was expected to be back by about 1:30 p.m.

