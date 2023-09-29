Elijah McClain case, Sept. 29: Expert in defense tactics testifies about defendants' actions

Denver7 is following the trial for two Aurora officers, Randy Roedema and Jason Rosenblatt, who have pleaded not guilty to charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree assault in connection with the arrest of Elijah McClain. McClain died a few days later.

The 23-year-old massage therapist encountered police on Aug. 24, 2019 after a person called 911 to report a “sketchy” man walking in Aurora. Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded and put McClain, who was unarmed and had not committed a crime, into a neck hold. Paramedics administered a sedative called ketamine, which officials said led to cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital. He was declared brain dead days later and died Aug. 30, 2019. A pathologist found he was given a higher dose of ketamine than recommended for somebody of his size and, as a result, he overdosed.

The City of Aurora settled a civil lawsuit with McClain's family in November 2021 for $15 million.

All five people facing jury trials pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in January 2023 in the wake of a grand jury indictment. In addition to Roedema and Rosenblatt, a third officer, Nathan Woodyard, has a trial beginning Oct. 13 for the charges against him of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault. He is accused of putting McClain in the carotid hold. Two Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics — Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper — have trials beginning Nov. 17 and 27, respectively, for charges of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault, plus sentence enhancers. The paramedics are accused of injecting a significant amount of ketamine into McClain, causing him to overdose.

Scroll down to read updates from the Friday, Sept. 29 proceedings.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 29

COURT RESUMES FRIDAY MORNING WITH DEFENSIVE TACTICS EXPERT

Friday morning began with a discussion about one of the prosecution's experts, Mark Brown, and what he should and should not be able to explain his opinion on. This conversation wrapped up around 9:30 a.m., followed by a brief recess.

After that, Brown was brought in and introduced as a current employee at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) in Georgia, Polis Solutions, Inc. in Texas and the University of South Carolina School of Law. At FLETC and Polis Solutions, he helps educate law enforcement agencies on physical techniques, use of force policies and defensive tactics. He also helped build the University of South Carolina's Excellence in Policing and Public Safety Program.

Regarding the McClain case, Brown said he reviewed training and directives from the APD, the Shell gas station footage where McClain had purchased items and was walking home from, the 911 call reporting McClain as a "sketchy" person, the radio dispatch to the Aurora officers and their body-worn cameras (BWC). He said APD's training and directives match others from around the United States.

Defense attorney Reid Elkus confirmed that Brown has never trained any APD officers. Defense attorney Harvey Steinberg added that Brown has never been associated or done anything with any Colorado law enforcement agencies.

An issue with the projector used to play videos in court forced another early recess Friday. Court resumed at 10:35 a.m. once the problem was fixed.

A video was then played showing the interaction before police took McClain to the ground. Brown said based on his expertise, McClain's actions did not amount to violent resistance. He explained that McClain was not seen in the BWC footage squaring up, dropping his bag from the Shell station, or kicking or hitting the officers.

Brown said based on the footage, he perceived that McClain was held in the carotid hold and then was on the ground with his hands cuffed behind his back. He was in that position for an estimated 15 minutes, he said. During that time, he said the defendants' actions were inconsistent with the training and directives of the APD as pain compliance techniques, such as wrist compressions, were still used on McClain. As he complained of difficulty breathing in the recovery position, there was no indication in the BWC that the officers were monitoring his breathing or pulse or checking for coherency, Brown said. At that point, eight officers were at the scene and McClain was "effectively secured and controlled," Brown said.

Based on the training the Aurora officers received, if a suspect says they cannot breathe, the officers were required to treat the situation like a medical emergency, which the defendants did not do, Brown said. That includes not just calling for help, but actionable things at the scene while waiting for additional help.

When McClain tried to adjust himself on the ground, Brown said the officers appeared to respond with pain compliance techniques. During this time, McClain was on his side but officers were continuing to put pressure on him, which violates APD policy, Brown said.

When paramedics arrived, there was no communication between them and the officers about McClain's multiple statements about difficulty breathing, Brown said. Once the paramedics decided to use ketamine, Brown said officers were seen in the BWC holding McClain down, including using wrist compressions. Roedema was heard in the footage saying, "He can breathe, he can breathe," Brown said.

The cross-examination for Brown began at 11:41 a.m.

Attorney Elkus discussed what happens if a suspect reaches for an officer's gun. An officer, whom Brown said he perceived as Roedema, is heard in the BWC saying, "He grabbed your gun, dude." Elkus confirmed with Brown that this would be a considerate threat to the officer. A takedown — meaning bringing a suspect to the ground — is a lesser degree of force than other ways an officer could respond to that, Brown said.

Elkus asked Brown if McClain's statement of "I intend to take my power back" combined with a possible grab for an officer's firearm would be an example of displaying violent resistance. Brown said not necessarily, based on what he watched in the BWC, but if McClain did indeed reach for the firearm, it would be considered that kind of resistance.

The attorney also challenged Brown's critique of officers not adjusting McClain's position when he was on the ground. Elkus noted that Brown thought McClain should have been moved to a sitting up or standing position, but Elkus said nothing in the APD's training instructs an officer to do that.

Court then broke for a lunch recess.

This is a developing story and will be updated as court progresses today.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF CASE:

Day 1 - Wednesday, Sept. 20

Day 2 - Thursday, Sept. 21

Day 3 - Friday, Sept. 22

(No court on Monday, Sept. 25)

Day 4 - Tuesday, Sept. 26

Day 5 - Wednesday, Sept. 27

Day 6 - Thursday, Sept. 28