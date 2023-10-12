Jury finds former Aurora officer guilty, suspended officer not guilty in first Elijah McClain trial

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — After two days of deliberations, the Adams County jury in the first Elijah McClain trial came back with a verdict.

The 12-person jury found Aurora Officer Randy Roedema, who is currently suspended, guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Former Aurora Police Officer Jason Rosenblatt was acquitted on charges of manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault in connection with the Aug. 24, 2019 arrest and death of the 23-year-old McClain.

McClain was stopped in Aurora while walking home from a store wearing a face mask after a 911 caller reported a "sketchy" man in the neighborhood that night. McClain was put in a neck hold and pinned down by police before being injected by paramedics with a powerful sedative.

That neck hold, which lasted only seconds, was at the center of the case. But ketamine administration by paramedics was argued by the defense as the “ultimate cause of death here.”

Defense attorneys for the first two officers to go on trial closed their case Friday without calling any witnesses. During closing arguments Tuesday, they disputed the prosecution's assertions that the defendants used excessive force and disregarded signs that McClain was in medical distress. Defense attorney Don Sisson claimed Roedema used "reasonable and efficient force" and McClain died from a ketamine overdose.

"In this case, there is no evidence Roedema caused Mr. McClain's death. Zero. All three medical experts say it was ketamine that killed him," Sisson told the jury. Defense attorney Harvey Steinberg echoed the same argument for his client, Rosenblatt, and claimed the prosecution is using his client as a scapegoat.

Prosecutors spent two weeks painting a picture of excessive force by officers who used a neck hold and pinned McClain to the ground after stopping him as he walked home along a street.

Special Assistant Attorney General Duane Lyons argued during closing statements that if not for the actions of Roedema and Rosenblatt, McClain would still be alive. He told the jury that McClain was in respiratory distress before the ketamine was administered and its use was encouraged by the defendants.

"Officers never checked vitals and failed to inform paramedics of McClain’s condition," Lyons told the jury.

The district attorney initially did not to pursue criminal charges, but the case was re-examined in 2020, resulting in a criminal indictment and becoming a rallying cry for protests against police brutality against Black people following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

A third Aurora officer, Nathan Woodyard, who put the 23-year-old in a carotid hold, is set to go to trial beginning Friday. Paramedics Jeremy Cooper and Peter Cichuniec are scheduled for trial in November.

