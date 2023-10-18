Elijah McClain case: Body worn camera video of McClain's arrest by Aurora officers shown to jurors

Denver7 is following the second of three trials in the case of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old unarmed Black man who died a few days after he was violently arrested by Aurora police on Aug. 24, 2019.

Aurora Police Department (APD) Officer Nathan Woodyard is charged with reckless manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide in the death of McClain. Previously, a jury found APD Officer Randy Roedema guilty of criminally negligent homicide and third-degree assault. Former APD Officer Jason Rosenblatt, who was fired by the department less than a year after McClain's death, was acquitted of all charges.

Woodyard, who is currently suspended from the APD, is accused of putting McClain in a carotid hold that rendered him unconscious before paramedics arrived to administer ketamine, a powerful sedative. The 23-year-old massage therapist encountered police on Aug. 24, 2019 after a person called 911 to report a “sketchy” man walking in Aurora.

Officers with the Aurora Police Department (APD) responded and put McClain, who was unarmed and had not committed a crime, into a neck hold. Paramedics administered the ketamine, which officials said led to cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital.

He was declared brain dead days later and died Aug. 30, 2019. A pathologist found he was given a higher dose of ketamine than recommended for somebody of his size and, as a result, he overdosed. The City of Aurora settled a civil lawsuit with McClain’s family in November 2021 for $15 million.

Woodyard, along with two paramedics who have yet to face jury trials, have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them in January 2023 in the wake of a grand jury indictment.

Two Aurora Fire Rescue paramedics — Peter Cichuniec and Jeremy Cooper — have trials beginning Nov. 17 and 27, respectively, for charges of reckless manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and assault, plus sentence enhancers. The paramedics are accused of injecting a significant amount of ketamine into McClain, causing him to overdose.

Scroll down to read updates from the Oct. 17 proceedings.

Wednesday, October 18

Wednesday's proceedings began where they left off with APD crime scene investigator Amanda Kelsey — one of the two investigators who responded to the scene the evening of McClain's fatal encounter with police.

Speaking to the prosecution, Kelsey said her role at the scene was to document what had happened to McClain and his injuries, as well as collect evidence from his person. In all, she told the court she took about 88 photos during McClain's autopsy.

In cross examination by defense attorney Megan Magdalena Downing, Kelsey was questioned about her duties as a crime scene investigator and about the ski mask that was reported to APD dispatch by a 911 caller who described a "sketchy" man walking in the neighborhood that night as he waved his hands in the air.

Kelsey told the defense that she was never asked to photograph a mask at the scene or afterward, and said she didn't recall a mask or if it was ever photographed by anybody who responded to the scene of McClain's arrest.

Kelsey was then excused from the bench after providing testimony.

BODY-WORN CAMERA VIDEO OF MCCLAIN'S ARREST IS SHOWN TO THE JURY

The second witness of the day — and the sixth overall for the trial so far — was Aurora Police Department Lt. Delbert Tisdale, who's been working for the department since 2001. Tisdale oversees the Aurora Police Department’s body worn camera program after serving in different roles since he first started working there more than 20 years ago.

In court Wednesday, Tisdale talked about his current role, which has to do with also overseeing the electronic support section of the APD as well as maintaining the digital evidence repository for the police department. He's been in the role for about 18 months, he said.

He mentioned that APD has been equipping officers with body-worn cameras (BWCs) since about 2016 or 2017 and that every officer is issued one. Those cameras are individually assigned and the officers wear them throughout their shift as they respond to calls. At the end of their shift, officers are instructed to remove them and put them in docks to recharge. Once docked, the files captured by the BWCs are then uploaded automatically into a digital evidence repository that also categorizes the videos based on types of calls for services.

The cameras, which are continuously recording video without audio unless activated to do so by an officer, will have records of the 30 seconds before they were activated by an officer due to the program's default settings, Tisdale said.

He explained how every piece of evidence has an audit log that tracks interactions anyone has with that evidence, basically showing who viewed, downloaded, or shared the body-worn camera footage, adding that nobody in the department has access "to delete, alter or in any way change the (BWC) videos within the system."

Tisdale explained to the jurors that after switching to a new system for the safekeeping and cataloging of BWC, called Axon, the department was able to maintain logs of the previous incidents before they moved to the new system, and are able to call logs from previous incidents and share them.

The prosecution then spent the rest of the time asking Tisdale to explain to the jury more about the metadata kept in the BWC, specifically on the time stamps that show a date and time of officers' interactions with people they may encounter.

After being questioned if he personally knew the officers involved in McClain, Tisdale was asked to identify several key aspects of things that were heard in the body-worn camera video, including a statement from Officer Woodyard, who was captured on BWC saying "Relax or I'm going to have to change the situation," after encountering McClain the night of Aug. 24, 2019.

The court went on a mid-morning and returned a few minutes later for cross examination by defense attorney Andrew E. Ho.

The defense spent the better part of an hour questioning him about the capabilities and the setbacks of body-worn camera (BWC) video, asking him if anyone in the department has the ability to edit or modify the video in any way, which Tisdale said couldn't be done, and also if wind can disrupt audio in a BWC video to the point that certain things said by the officers can't be heard correctly, if at all, which Tisdale said was possible.

Ho also asked Tisdale about the timing of the arrival of several officers at the scene and who was in charge at the scene of McClain's arrest before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Court went to a lunch break a little after noon and was expected to be back by 1:30 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE OF THE TRIAL OF OFFICER WOODYARD

Day 1 — Tuesday, Oct. 17