Judge: Amended McClain autopsy can be released if redacted

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado judge has partially granted a request by news organizations to release an amended autopsy report for Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who died after a 2019 encounter with police.

Judge Kyle Seedorf ruled Friday that the report be made public — but only after new information is redacted.

Colorado Public Radio sued the Adams County Coroner for release of the report after learning that information from a grand jury investigation into McClain's death prompted it to be amended. Denver7 and other local media organizations joined the lawsuit.

The original report found no cause for McClain's death. The new findings could help prosecutors in a pending case against three police officers and two paramedics facing manslaughter and other charges in McClain's case.