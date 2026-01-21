Man who pleaded guilty in DUI crash that killed a Golden police officer is set to be sentenced Wednesday

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man who pleaded guilty to hitting and killing Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn will be sentenced Wednesday morning at the Jefferson County courthouse.

Stephen Geer accepted a plea deal in October for the DUI crash in November of 2024 that resulted in 33-year-old Dunn's death, another officer and two additional people getting hurt.

Dunn and another officer were investigating a separate crash on Highway 58 when Geer drove into multiple stopped vehicles and people at the scene of that earlier crash. Both officers were trapped underneath the car when Geer drove into them.

Geer initially faced five charges but when he accepted the October plea deal, he pleaded guilty to only two charges: vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, both while driving under the influence — more than twice the legal limit.

Officer Dunn died at the scene and police say is survived by his wife, parents and two siblings.

Following the deadly crash, Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey described who Officer Dunn was.

“He's an amazing human being. He has had a long, stellar career in the military, where he flew black hawk helicopters and served as a commander. Internally, he's going to be survived by 71 members of his Golden family who love and care for him deeply,” Police Chief Joe Harvey said.

As part of Geer’s plea agreement, he faces a mandatory sentence ranging from four to 18 years in priosn. His sentencing is set to start at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Geer was formerly a Colorado School of Mines assistant professor.

