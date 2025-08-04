Driver accused of DUI and killing a Golden PD officer pleads not guilty as parties work to settle out of court

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of drunk driving and killing a Golden police officer on Highway 58 in November has pleaded not guilty as the defense considers an offer from the prosecution to settle the case without going to trial, his defense attorneys said in court Monday.

Stephen Robert Geer, 43, of Wheat Ridge pleaded not guilty and a pre-trial conference was set for Sept. 2.

His defense attorneys said they are examining an offer from the people that was extended last week and "are considering a resolution ahead of a trial.” They asked to not set a trial date because of the people's offer.

This case began around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2024, when Golden Police Officers Evan Dunn and Bethany Grusing responded to a crash along Highway 58 involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Subaru. At the time, the roads were slick with the light snow and the officers activated their emergency lights on their vehicles.

Golden Police Department

Just before 5 p.m., Geer was driving a black Mazda along the same stretch of road and struck the back of the Tacoma, then the back of the Subaru, and hit four pedestrians, police said.

Officer Dunn died at the scene. He was 33 and is survived by his wife Annalise, their dog Remy, his parents and his two siblings.

Officer Grusing was seriously injured. The Tacoma driver had a skull fracture and brain bleed, the arrest affidavit reads, and her father was thrown over the jersey barrier into the westbound lanes and had lacerations on his head and elbow.

Geer, who was a teaching assistant professor at the School of Mines at the time, was identified as the driver of the Mazda shortly afterward. He told police he had been driving eastbound in the left lane and saw yellow flashing lights. He said he could not stop in time and rear-ended a stopped vehicle, according to the affidavit. Police noticed the strong odor of alcohol on Geer's breath and his watery eyes. They asked him to complete a roadside test to ensure he could drive safely, which he initially agreed to but refused part-way in. Police later obtained a blood search warrant and completed a blood draw on Geer.

Geer was arrested that evening.

On Nov. 14, 2024, he was formally charged in court with vehicular homicide (DUI), two counts of vehicular assault (DUI), one count of third-degree assault and one count of DUI.

A memorial service was held for Dunn in mid-November, where the Golden police chief said he had a bright future ahead of him and was destined to do great things.

