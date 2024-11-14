Watch Now
CrimeCrime

Actions

Suspect accused of causing crash that killed Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn charged with vehicular homicide

Stephen Robert Geer was charged with five counts Thursday in connection with the crash that also left another officer injured
Dozens of peopled lined the streets Wednesday morning to pay their respects to a Golden police officer killed in suspected DUI crash.
Golden police Officer Evan Dunn_killed in DUI crash
Posted

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Golden police officer and injured another on Highway 58 last week is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide.

Stephen Robert Geer, 43, appeared in court Thursday where he learned he would be facing five counts in connection with DUI crash that killed Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn and injured Golden Police Officer Bethany Grusing.

Geer is facing one count of vehicular homicide – DUI; two counts of vehicular assault – DUI; one count of third-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence.

Golden PD officer killed on Highway 58 11-6-24

Golden

Suspect identified in crash that killed Golden police officer, injured another

Katie Parkins

Geer was also served with a protection order against Officer Grusing and Officer Dunn’s wife and cannot possess a firearm or consume and possess any controlled substance or alcohol.

The court will set a status hearing for mid-December, where a date for preliminary hearing will be discussed, according to Denver7’s Danielle Kreutter, who was in court Thursday morning.

If you would like to help Dunn's family, you can donate to them through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.