Suspect accused of causing crash that killed Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn charged with vehicular homicide

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a Golden police officer and injured another on Highway 58 last week is facing several charges, including vehicular homicide.

Stephen Robert Geer, 43, appeared in court Thursday where he learned he would be facing five counts in connection with DUI crash that killed Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn and injured Golden Police Officer Bethany Grusing.

Geer is facing one count of vehicular homicide – DUI; two counts of vehicular assault – DUI; one count of third-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence.

Geer was also served with a protection order against Officer Grusing and Officer Dunn’s wife and cannot possess a firearm or consume and possess any controlled substance or alcohol.

The court will set a status hearing for mid-December, where a date for preliminary hearing will be discussed, according to Denver7’s Danielle Kreutter, who was in court Thursday morning.

If you would like to help Dunn's family, you can donate to them through the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.