Suspected DUI driver involved in crash that killed Golden police officer, injured another identified

GOLDEN, Colo. — The identity of the suspected DUI driver in Wednesday night's crash that killed one Golden police officer and injured another has been released.

Stephen Geer, 43, was charged with vehicular homicide while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Geer is also charged with two counts of vehicular assault while driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and causing serious injuries to another person, according to Colorado State Patrol and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The two Golden police officers had stopped on Highway 58 to investigate a previous crash involving a pink Toyota Tacoma and a silver Subaru that happened around 4:38 p.m. Wednesday, Geer's arrest affidavit reads. Both cars were stopped on the side of Highway 58 with one of the drivers and her father outside of the vehicles with both police officers.

The driver of a black Mazda then hit the back of the Tacoma and Subaru around 4:53 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit, hitting all four of the people standing on the side of the road.

Golden Golden police officer fatally struck by suspected DUI driver on Highway 58 Sydney Isenberg

One officer was pinned under the Subaru and later pronounced dead. Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey said the officer's wife asked that his name not be released. The police chief only identified the fallen officer as a 33-year-old man. This is the first 2024 Colorado death in the line of duty, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

"He's an amazing human being. He has had a long, stellar career in the military, where he flew Black Hawk helicopters and served as a commander," Harvey said. "He will be survived by a wonderful wife, a sister and parents... Internally, he's going to be survived by 71 members of his Golden family."

The other Golden police officer hit in the crash suffered a fractured cheekbone, according to Geer's arrest affidavit. The driver of the Tacoma had a skull fracture and brain bleed and her father was thrown over the highway barrier, cutting his head and elbow.

After the driver of the black Mazda reportedly hit the four people, he got out of the car. The driver of the Subaru asked him if he was in the car during the crash, and the driver of the black Mazda said he was behind the wheel, according to the arrest affidavit.

Another police officer arrived on scene and talked with Geer, asking him to participate in roadside tests, the arrest affidavit read.

Geer told the officer that he worked at the Colorado School of Mines, and had stopped to get a beer before driving home. Geer said he saw yellow flashing lights and tried to stop, but couldn't and rear-ended a stopped vehicle. He remembered hearing screaming, but struggled to remember anything else, arresting documents show.

Colorado School of Mines President Paul C. Johnson released the following statement in response to the news of the crash:

"Mines has been informed by the Golden Police Department that one of our employees was involved in the fatal accident in Golden on November 6. The Mines community is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of a Golden police officer yesterday and injuries to a second officer while they were responding to a crash on Colorado 58. The officers, their families, their colleagues in the Golden Police Department, and all others closely affected by this devastating event, are in our thoughts and prayers. We grieve with them today, we pray for the recovery of the injured officer, and we will look for ways to offer support during this incredibly difficult time."

After performing a series of roadside tests, law enforcement gave Geer a written copy of his Miranda Rights. After reading through the document and signing it, Geer refused to talk with officers further or participate in any other tests, according to his arrest affidavit.

Geer will appear in court Thursday, Nov. 14, at 10 a.m., according to court records. His bond was set at $250,000.