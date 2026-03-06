Four more measles cases identified, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says

DENVER — Four more measles cases were identified in the Denver metro area, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Friday morning.
The CDPHE and Weld County Health Department identified the disease in three unvaccinated Adams County residents and one unvaccinated Weld County resident, the CDPHE said.
All four are tied to Broomfield High School and Broomfield Heights Middle School.
80 students and staff were instructed this week to stay home from school amid the state's first measles outbreak of 2026.
The CDPHE and Weld County Health Department are working with school administrators to notify students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions.
Measles is a highly contagious disease, the CDPHE warned Friday. Symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. It's usually followed by a rash several days later that starts on a patient's face before spreading.
Anyone who has not had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent the illness. In some cases, some people can get immunoglobulin within six days to prevent or lessen illness.
CDPHE has added to the list of places people could have been exposed to measles. The running list is below:
Anyone who visited one of these locations at the listed dates and times is asked to watch for measles symptoms for 21 days. If you develop symptoms, call CDPHE at 720-653-3369 or contact your local public health agency found here immediately.
From 2014-2024, Colorado reported up to two measles cases each year, according to CDPHE's measles webpage. Last year, Colorado recorded a total of 36 cases.
Prior coverage:
- Around 80 students, staff 'excluded from school settings' after Broomfield measles outbreak
- Measles outbreak declared in Broomfield County after CDPHE confirms third case tied to high school
- Second measles case tied to Broomfield High School confirmed by CDPHE as exposure locations expand
- Measles case confirmed in Broomfield County, per CDPHE
Denver7 is committed to making a difference in our community by standing up for what's right, listening, lending a helping hand and following through on promises. See that work in action, in the videos above.