Four more measles cases identified, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says

DENVER — Four more measles cases were identified in the Denver metro area, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Friday morning.

The CDPHE and Weld County Health Department identified the disease in three unvaccinated Adams County residents and one unvaccinated Weld County resident, the CDPHE said.

All four are tied to Broomfield High School and Broomfield Heights Middle School.

80 students and staff were instructed this week to stay home from school amid the state's first measles outbreak of 2026.

The CDPHE and Weld County Health Department are working with school administrators to notify students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, the CDPHE warned Friday. Symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. It's usually followed by a rash several days later that starts on a patient's face before spreading.

Anyone who has not had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent the illness. In some cases, some people can get immunoglobulin within six days to prevent or lessen illness.

CDPHE has added to the list of places people could have been exposed to measles. The running list is below:

Location Date/time When symptoms may develop Denver International Airport

8500 Peña Blvd.

Denver, CO 80249 Monday, Feb. 16

6 – 9 p.m. Through March 9

Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Offices

7701 Sheridan Blvd.

Westminster, CO 80003 Wednesday, Feb. 18

1 – 4 p.m. Through March 11

Children’s Hospital of Colorado

North Campus

469 CO-7

Broomfield, CO 80023 Wednesday, Feb. 18

3:15 – 10 p.m.

Through March 11

Chippers Bowling Alley

100 Nickel St.

Broomfield, CO 80020 Thursday, Feb. 19

12:25 – 3:50 p.m. Friday, Feb. 20

1:05 – 4 p.m. Through March 12 Through March 13

Coldstone Creamery

10443 Town Center Dr., Ste D101

Westminster, CO 80021 Thursday, Feb. 19

7 – 10 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22

5 – 10 p.m. Through March 12 Through March 15

CommonSpirit Emergency & Urgent Care Indian Peaks

4943 State Highway 52, Suite 100

Frederick, CO 80514 Friday, Feb. 20 1:45 – 5 p.m.

Through March 13

Arby’s

5130 W. 92nd Ave.

Westminster, CO 80031 Saturday, Feb. 21 1 – 4:10 p.m.

Through March 14

Woodside Baptist Church

8500 E. Alameda Ave.

Denver, CO 80247 Sunday, Feb. 22 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Through March 15

Broomfield Heights Middle School

1555 Daphne St.

Broomfield, CO 80020 Tuesday, Feb. 24

8:30 – 6 p.m.

Through March 17

Kaiser Permanente Westminster Clinic

11245 Huron St.

Westminster, CO 80234 Wednesday, Feb. 25

9:30 – 12:30 p.m.

Through March 18



Anyone who visited one of these locations at the listed dates and times is asked to watch for measles symptoms for 21 days. If you develop symptoms, call CDPHE at 720-653-3369 or contact your local public health agency found here immediately.

From 2014-2024, Colorado reported up to two measles cases each year, according to CDPHE's measles webpage. Last year, Colorado recorded a total of 36 cases.

