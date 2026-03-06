Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Four more measles cases identified, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says

Denver7 took community concerns to public health and school district officials as Broomfield County becomes the epicenter of the state's first measles outbreak of the year.
Measles outbreak in Broomfield County: What school officials are doing to keep students safe
Measles Outbreak
Second measles case tied to Broomfield High School confirmed by CDPHE as exposure locations expand
Measles case confirmed in Broomfield County, per CDPHE
Posted
and last updated

DENVER — Four more measles cases were identified in the Denver metro area, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) announced Friday morning.

The CDPHE and Weld County Health Department identified the disease in three unvaccinated Adams County residents and one unvaccinated Weld County resident, the CDPHE said.

All four are tied to Broomfield High School and Broomfield Heights Middle School.

80 students and staff were instructed this week to stay home from school amid the state's first measles outbreak of 2026.

The CDPHE and Weld County Health Department are working with school administrators to notify students and staff who may need to take additional health precautions.

Measles is a highly contagious disease, the CDPHE warned Friday. Symptoms begin with a fever, cough, runny nose and red eyes. It's usually followed by a rash several days later that starts on a patient's face before spreading.

Anyone who has not had the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR vaccine can still get it within 72 hours of exposure to help prevent the illness. In some cases, some people can get immunoglobulin within six days to prevent or lessen illness.

CDPHE has added to the list of places people could have been exposed to measles. The running list is below:

LocationDate/timeWhen symptoms may develop
Denver International Airport
8500 Peña Blvd.
Denver, CO 80249		Monday, Feb. 16
6 – 9 p.m.		Through March 9
Kaiser Permanente Hidden Lake Medical Offices
7701 Sheridan Blvd.
Westminster, CO 80003		Wednesday, Feb. 18
1 – 4 p.m.		Through March 11
Children’s Hospital of Colorado
North Campus
469 CO-7
Broomfield, CO 80023		Wednesday, Feb. 18
3:15 – 10 p.m.
Through March 11
Chippers Bowling Alley
100 Nickel St.
Broomfield, CO 80020

Thursday, Feb. 19
12:25 – 3:50 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 20
1:05 – 4 p.m.

Through March 12

 

Through March 13

Coldstone Creamery
10443 Town Center Dr., Ste D101
Westminster, CO 80021

Thursday, Feb. 19
7 – 10 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 22
5 – 10 p.m.

Through March 12

 

Through March 15

CommonSpirit Emergency & Urgent Care Indian Peaks
4943 State Highway 52, Suite 100
Frederick, CO 80514

Friday, Feb. 20

1:45 – 5 p.m.

Through March 13
Arby’s
5130 W. 92nd Ave.
Westminster, CO 80031

Saturday, Feb. 21

1 – 4:10 p.m.

Through March 14
Woodside Baptist Church
8500 E. Alameda Ave.
Denver, CO 80247

Sunday, Feb. 22

9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Through March 15
Broomfield Heights Middle School
1555 Daphne St.
Broomfield, CO 80020		Tuesday, Feb. 24
8:30 – 6 p.m.
Through March 17
Kaiser Permanente Westminster Clinic
11245 Huron St.
Westminster, CO 80234		Wednesday, Feb. 25
9:30 – 12:30 p.m.
Through March 18

Anyone who visited one of these locations at the listed dates and times is asked to watch for measles symptoms for 21 days. If you develop symptoms, call CDPHE at 720-653-3369 or contact your local public health agency found here immediately.

From 2014-2024, Colorado reported up to two measles cases each year, according to CDPHE's measles webpage. Last year, Colorado recorded a total of 36 cases.

