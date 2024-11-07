'Evan had a bright future': Golden PD identifies 'loyal, steady, quiet' officer killed in suspected DUI crash

GOLDEN, Colo. — Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn has been identified as the officer who was struck and killed by a suspected DUI driver on Highway 58 on Wednesday evening.

"Evan had a bright future and was destined to do great things, and we will never get over his loss," said Golden Police Chief Joe Harvey. "We can only continue doing the job he loved in his honor."

Dunn was 33 years old.

In a social media post, the Golden Police Department said he is survived by his wife Annalise, their dog Remy, his parents and his two siblings.

"Annalise shared that Evan was, first and foremost, a man of faith, loyal, steady, quiet, and observant," the police department wrote on Facebook. "The couple shared a deep love for the outdoors, often camping and traveling together in their free time. She is deeply appreciative of the overwhelming support from the community."

Before he reached the Golden Police Department, Dunn was an Army aviation officer and Blackhawk pilot. He also served as a captain in the Army National Guard, the police department said. He joined the department as a code enforcement officer, and remained in this position for a year before he entered the police academy. He graduated in July and was partnered with Officer Bethany Grusing, his field training officer.

She was also struck by the driver on Wednesday night, and was seriously injured.

"She has a broken heart as well,” Chief Harvey said.

Golden police officer fatally struck by suspected DUI driver while investigating crash on Highway 58

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Highway 58 near Washington Avenue. Around 4:38 p.m., three officers, including Dunn and Grusing, responded to a crash in the area involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Subaru. Both of those drivers were stopped on the side of the highway. Dunn and Grusing, as well as the Tacoma driver and her father, were standing on the side of the road in front of the Subaru.

As police began investigating, Stephen Robert Greer, 43, of Wheat Ridge was driving a black Mazda along the same stretch of road. According to his arrest affidavit, he struck the back of the Tacoma, and then the back of the Subaru, striking all four pedestrians.

Dunn was pinned under the Subaru. He died at the scene. Grusing and the Tacoma driver were both seriously injured. Grusing had a fractured cheekbone and the Tacoma driver had a skull fracture and brain bleed, the arrest affidavit reads. Her father was thrown over the jersey barrier into the westbound lanes and had lacerations on his head and elbow, according to the document.

Greer was identified as the driver of the Mazda.

At the time of this crash, it was lightly snowing, the roads were slick and police had emergency lights activated on a patrol car, according to an arrest affidavit.

Greer told police he was driving eastbound in the left land and saw yellow flashing lights. He said he could not stop in time and rear-ended a stopped vehicle, according to the affidavit. He is an employee at the School of Mines and was on his way home, he told police. The school lists him on its website as a teaching assistant professor of mechanical engineering.

"Greer recalled hearing screaming but had a difficult time remembering any further details," the affidavit reads.

Police noticed the strong odor of alcohol on Greer's breath and his watery eyes. They asked him to complete a roadside test to ensure he could drive safely, which he initially agreed to but refused part-way in. Police later obtained a blood search warrant and completed a blow draw on Greer.

Greer was arrested around 6:15 p.m. on charges of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault and DUI. Golden police said he has no criminal history. He will appear in court on Nov. 14, according to court records. His bond was set at $250,000.

NATE RIPLEY/Golden Police Department

Chief Harvey said the Golden Police Department's 71 employees are devastated by Dunn's death.

"We are a family," he said. "We are very close with each other and with our community."

The Golden Police Department is working on funeral arrangements with Dunn's family and loved ones. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will order flags to fly at half-staff on the day of Dunn's memorial service.

To make a donation to the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation to support Dunn's family during this time, click here. In addition, a police car is in front of Golden City Hall for those who wish to leave flowers or pay their respects to Dunn.

On Thursday, Colorado State Patrol Trooper Sherri Mendez spoke with Denver7 about the dangers that law enforcement face when responding to crashes like this one.

"It's tragic because we're just out here doing our job and helping other people get to their families — and we also want to get home to our families as well," Mendez said.

Drunk driving is irresponsible, she said.

"We have Uber, we have buses, we have Lyft, we have taxis," she said. "This shouldn't be happening... I think it could be more of an accountability problem. We're out there patrolling, that we're doing the best that we can to help everybody out there. So, it would help if everybody pitched in and did their part to keep us all safe on the roadway."

During poor weather, she is reminding drivers to slow down. And if you see police lights, move over.