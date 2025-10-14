Wheat Ridge man pleads guilty in connection with DUI crash that killed Golden Police Officer Evan Dunn

GOLDEN, Colo. — As part of a plea deal, a Colorado man pleaded guilty to two charges Monday in connection with a November 2024 crash that killed a Golden police officer and seriously injured another officer as well as two civilians.

Stephen Robert Geer, 44, of Wheat Ridge, pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide - DUI and vehicular assault - DUI. He initially faced five charges: one count of vehicular homicide – DUI; two counts of vehicular assault – DUI; one count of third-degree assault and one count of driving under the influence.

As part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three charges under the condition that Geer agree to a prison sentence of four to 18 years, eliminating the possibility of probation. According to the First Judicial District Attorney's Office, Geer would have been eligible for probation if he had been convicted during a trial.

In August, Denver7 reported that Geer pleaded not guilty as his defense team considered an offer from the prosecution to settle the case without going to trial.



This case began around 4:40 p.m. on Nov. 6, 2024, when Golden Police Officers Evan Dunn and Bethany Grusing responded to a crash along Highway 58 involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Subaru. At the time, the roads were slick with the light snow, and the officers activated their emergency lights on their vehicles.

Just before 5 p.m., Geer was driving a black Mazda along the same stretch of road and struck the back of the Tacoma, then the back of the Subaru, and hit four pedestrians, police said.

Officer Dunn died at the scene. He was 33 and is survived by his wife Annalise, their dog Remy, his parents and his two siblings.

Officer Grusing was seriously injured. The Tacoma driver suffered a skull fracture and brain bleed, the arrest affidavit reads, and her father was thrown over the jersey barrier into the westbound lanes and had lacerations on his head and elbow.

Geer, who was a teaching assistant professor at the School of Mines at the time, was identified as the driver of the Mazda shortly afterward. He told police he had been driving eastbound in the left lane and saw yellow flashing lights. He said he could not stop in time and rear-ended a stopped vehicle, according to the affidavit. Police noticed the strong odor of alcohol on Geer's breath and his watery eyes. They asked him to complete a roadside test to ensure he could drive safely, which he initially agreed to but refused partway through. Police later obtained a blood search warrant and completed a blood draw on Geer.

Geer was arrested that evening.

A memorial service was held for Dunn in mid-November, where the Golden police chief said he had a bright future ahead of him and was destined to do great things.