2 students arrested, accused of bringing handgun to Colorado Springs-area school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The El Paso County Sheriff's Office arrested two students at a Colorado Springs-area high school for allegedly bringing a handgun and an airsoft gun to school.

The arrests occurred Friday at Mesa Ridge High School after reports of weapons on campus led the school resource officer to the student and the handgun, where they were detained and the weapon confiscated, the sheriff's office said.

"After securing the firearm, the SRO immediately located a second student associated with the incident. Both students were detained, and the school administration placed the facility in a security hold, while additional Patrol deputies, including a K9 team, could respond," the sheriff's office said.

Both were booked into juvenile detention on multiple misdemeanor charges, including possession of a handgun by a juvenile and unlawful conduct on school grounds.

It's unclear if the weapons were loaded.

The incident, located at 6070 Mesa Ridge Parkway near Colorado Springs, prompted many parents to withdraw their children early due to safety concerns.

It also came two days after a shooting at Evergreen High School that wounded two students and left the shooter dead with a self-inflicted wound.

