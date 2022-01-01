Kelly Dietz joined the Denver7 team as senior investigative producer in September 2022.

She went to school at SUNY Plattsburgh (N.Y.), graduating with honors in 2019 with a dual degree in broadcast journalism and public relations.

She started her professional career in Norfolk, Virginia, where she held a leadership role in building the station's investigative unit, earning a role as investigative producer. There, Kelly won various awards for her involvement in stories.

Her passion for journalism, accountability, and storytelling grew and led her to Denver7, where she was able to grow into her new role as senior investigative producer.

Kelly loves living in a place that offers both city and mountain views. In her free time, Kelly enjoys skiing, rollerblading, and paddleboarding.