Robin Niceta, her mother plead not guilty to charges in connection with alleged false medical report

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Former Arapahoe County social worker Robin Niceta and her mother, Janice Dudley, pleaded not guilty Friday to several charges in connection with an alleged false medical report.

Niceta faces 10 charges, including multiple counts of conspiracy to attempt to influence a public servant, forgery and tampering with physical evidence. Dudley faces four counts of conspiracy to attempt to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence and forgery.

The two are accused of fabricating medical records to claim Niceta had a brain tumor and was incompetent to stand trial in Colorado.

Niceta is already accused of filing a false child abuse complaint against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky after the councilwoman criticized Vanessa Wilson, Aurora's then-police chief, during a radio interview. At the time, Niceta was dating Wilson.

Prosecutors say Niceta and her mother conspired in a ploy to evade charges in the false child abuse complaint.

According to court documents, what was submitted to the court by Niceta's previous defense team pointed to an oncology clinic and doctor in New Mexico that could not be verified, and the MRI scans allegedly came back as Google images of glioblastoma, among other points.

Niceta’s former defense team filed a motion on May 11, dropping her as a client once concerns over the validity of the medical records they submitted on her behalf became public.

Niceta's new defense attorney declined to comment at Friday's court appearance. Denver7 Investigates has reached out to Dudley's attorney for comment.

