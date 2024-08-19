Ex-member of Red Rocks Country Club sentenced after unlawful sexual contact at club

MORRISON, Colo. — A now ex-member of Red Rocks Country Club was sentenced to probation and official registry as a sex offender after a jury found him guilty of unlawful sexual contact without consent and harassment, stemming from a decades-long culture of complaints from the club.

The sentence for club member Jason Falco was handed down by a Jefferson County judge on Friday.



In-house video footage captured the event and was described by the judge in court.

"The defendant told the jury he did not remember it... that he had given the victim a bear hug and a coach-player butt tap," the judge said. "This was not a coach-player butt tap. This was not a pat. This was a grope."

Denver7 Investigates shared the stories of seven other women who resigned from the club after a bar employee said she was sexually touched by a member without her consent. The former staff said their exit was prompted by the club’s inaction and failure to keep its employees safe for years.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Jenny Fulton reviewed all information related to the investigation.

"You can't ignore this," she said. "This is unlawful. It's illegal and no owner should allow illegal activities to occur at their business."

Christina Wabshal, former manager at the club, told Denver7 Investigates the issues at the club stemmed from decades of inaction.

"I've seen gentlemen accosting staff, sexually harassing them, touching them," she said. "It's just absolutely crazy there. It just is."

In court, the judge also gave credit to the 18-year-old victim, calling her "strong" and "determined."

"I want you to know how impressed this court has been with you," the judge said. "You are strong despite the power differential. You are determined despite the embarrassment. You are caring of others, when others were not caring of you."

In court, Falco also addressed the victim, apologizing for the hurt she experienced.

"I'm deeply remorseful and truly sorry to [the victim] for my actions on July 21, 2023. I'm aware of the seriousness of the pain and suffering I caused," Falco said.

Falco also admitted he was drunk the night of the incident, and told the court he has been alcohol-free since that day.

"I'm very ashamed of the behavior that I exhibited that night — far more than anything in my life," Falco said.

The judge agreed, saying Falco has done more than most to mitigate his risk to the community.

"But I think it's important for you, Mr. Falco, to admit to yourself that this happened," the judge said.

The judge sentenced Falco to three years probation and required the ex-country club member to undergo sex offender treatment and registry.

The club, when asked about their reaction to the latest development in court, sent this statement: "Our top priority at Red Rocks Country Club is to foster and maintain a family-friendly atmosphere. We have taken action to address the unfortunate events of last summer. We will continue to respond swiftly and appropriately to any misconduct, to ensure that our Club is a safe and comfortable place for our staff, our members, and guests."