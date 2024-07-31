Suspect in death of Yuma woman connected to other incidents involving missing, injured women

YUMA COLO. — Denver7 Investigates has uncovered that Clifton Boggess, the suspect arrested this week in the death of 25-year-old Britani Meek from Yuma, has been linked to other cases involving women in Florida.

Meek was first reported missing in rural Yuma County in October 2023, and was found dead a month later.

On Monday, Boggess was tracked by multiple law enforcement agencies to Lake Placid, Florida and arrested by the U.S. Marshall's Service on a warrant in connection with Meek's death. His arrest charges include first-degree murder, felony tampering with a deceased body, second-degree kidnapping, second-degree motor vehicle theft and third-degree assault, according to the Yuma Police Department.

Crime Suspect in death of 25-year-old Yuma woman arrested in Florida Jeff Anastasio

For nearly a year, Denver7 Investigates has been looking into Boggess and his connections to other incidents involving missing and injured women in Florida.

Law enforcement sources confirmed Boggess was named as a person of interest in 2007 in the case of another missing woman: Heather Riggio of Florida. Riggio's family told Denver7 Investigates that the then 20-year-old was last seen at her home when she packed a bag and was allegedly picked up by Boggess in an SUV. Years prior, Boggess was arrested for accusations of the kidnapping and shooting of another Florida woman in 1997.

Before Boggess' arrest this week, Denver7 Investigates tried to learn more details about Meek's death by requesting a copy of her autopsy from the Yuma County Coroner's office. The 13th Judicial District Attorney's Office and the coroner both petitioned a judge to not release the records, but stated, "I agree that once a suspect is arrested and charged, there would no longer be a need to withhold the report."

That autopsy has now been provided exclusively to Denver7 Investigates. It includes findings of "acute methamphetamine toxicity, multiple lacerations of the skull." It also classifies the manner of death as "undetermined".

Documents by the 13th Judicial District DA calls the autopsy's results, "unique, and not what was suspected."

The DA's petition to the court also entered a public document that includes many details of Meek's death, including video footage from the night she was last seen.

It reads as follows:

"Video footage shows that there was a total of three different people at the residence but only two people left the residence. Video footage shows what appears to be a mattress... being taken out of the residence. It has been determined that at least two other individuals were at the residence during this time. Britani's vehicle had been at the residence and was seen on camera being driven away from the residence. A search of the residence and tests performed on a carpet stain indicated the presence of blood.



Investigations indicated Britani's body may have been taken to a property in rural Yuma County.



A search of the property was conducted following the issuance of a search warrant. Some of the items found on the property indicated the presence of blood. A vehicle was also found concealed on the property and blood was found in the vehicle as well. About a month after she went missing, Britani's body was found buried on the property. In addition to the already suspicious fact that a human body was buried on rural farm ground - and not in a family burial plot - the condition in which the body was found indicated foul play..."

Denver7 Investigates spoke with Britani's mother, Rolinda Meek, who said, "We miss our daughter very, very much."

This is a developing story.

Denver7