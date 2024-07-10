State Rep. Leslie Herod's accuser's position eliminated from Colorado Democratic Party

DENVER — Amid an attack on her reputation and character, State Rep. Leslie Herod fought back. Now, a recent court case and a vote by Colorado's Democratic Party are giving credibility to what Herod says she always believed — that she told the truth. Her accuser's position in the Democratic party has since been eliminated and has resigned from the state's Department of Treasury.

Herod — one of the state's most respected leaders and the first queer Black woman elected to the state legislature — sat down exclusively with Denver7 Investigates to share what it took to clear her name.

"My name was dragged through the mud for quite some time," she said. "Nothing can repair what I had to go through."

For 18 months, Herod was publicly accused of bullying, harassment, mistreating her staff and sexual assault.

"I just didn't think it would happen to me," she said. "For someone to accuse me of something like this, it was devastating. It was devastating."

Herod's accuser, Sheena Kadi, served as communication director for Colorado's treasurer, and an officer with the state's Democratic party. Over months, Kadi used social media to post more than a dozen statements attacking the state representative. One post on X, previously known as Twitter, referred to an alleged sexual assault by Herod, accusing her of not owning up to "her sexual misconduct."

But her claims were not supported, according to a Denver County Court judge's ruling in February, calling Kadi's accusations "wholly incredible," and "borderline delusional." That same judge took additional steps to make Kadi pay for Herod's attorney and court fees in the case, totaling more than $23,000.

"I think that does carry weight," Herod said. "I am proud of the justice system for stepping up and saying this is not OK."

In April, Kadi resigned from her position with the Department of Treasury.

In July, the state's Democratic party took an unusual step: removing Kadi's position. The decision was backed by a controversy committee's findings, stating Kadi engaged in harassment including violent threats and inappropriate contact, and misrepresented her role within the party.

Herod told Denver7 Investigates the decision felt vindicating.

"It was a big deal and quite frankly it was a time where I felt really supported by the party," she said. "I really think it's important to know the system did work here... and that this didn't happen."

Denver7 Investigates reached out to Kadi, who declined a sit-down interview at the advice of her attorney.

She provided the below statement.

I know what happened to me and what I experienced. Challenging complex systems of oppression is no easy task. I was too trustful of these systems that we know are in place to keep people in positions of power in power.



While disappointed, sadly I am not surprised that the justice system has so egregiously failed. It’s blatantly obvious that truth doesn’t matter in this. It’s not wanted.



Folks who had already had their minds made up - they’re like Trump people. No matter what you say or do, no matter the truth of the matter, they will always believe what they believe, and they believe they will always be right.

Kadi also provided Denver7 Investigates with information regarding a position she claims to currently hold as vice chair of the Democratic National Committee's LGBTQ Advisory Board.

Our team contacted a party leader to confirm this, and were told, "This advisory board expired in 2016."

