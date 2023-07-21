Watch Now
Robin Niceta indicted on charges in connection with false medical reports provided to court

Niceta is already facing charges for falsifying a child abuse report against an Aurora city councilwoman
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jul 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-21 16:35:45-04

DENVER — Robin Niceta, the former partner of ex-Aurora police Chief Vanessa Wilson, is being indicted on multiple charges related to allegedly fabricated medical records claiming she had a brain tumor and was not fit to stand trial in Colorado.

Niceta, who is a former Arapahoe County social worker, is accused of filing a false child abuse complaint against Danielle Jurinsky, an Aurora city councilwoman, after the councilwoman criticized Wilson, who was at the time still Aurora's police chief, during a radio interview.

Niceta's mother, Janice Dudley, is also facing charges related to the allegedly false brain tumor scans. The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office filed the grand jury indictment on Friday.

Niceta is facing 10 new charges that include multiple counts of conspiracy to attempt to influence a public servant, forgery and tampering with physical evidence. Dudley is facing four counts of conspiracy to attempt to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence and forgery.

Arrest warrants have been issued for both Niceta and Dudley through the 18th Judicial District.

Denver7 | Investigates

Robin Niceta made up medical records, aggressive brain cancer diagnosis: Docs

Jennifer Kovaleski
12:20 PM, May 12, 2023

In a March 30 hearing, Niceta’s defense attorneys argued that she was not fit to stand trial because of a brain tumor. She appeared at the hearing virtually from New Mexico and was allegedly unable to speak.

According to court documents obtained by Denver7 Investigates, prosecutors in the case said what was submitted to the court pointed to an oncology clinic and doctor in New Mexico that could not be verified, and that the MRI scans allegedly came back as Google images of glioblastoma.

Prosecutor Dan Cohen said he was unable to verify if the doctor listed on the MRI was in fact a physician practicing in New Mexico, but said he spoke with someone on the phone claiming to be the doctor. He called that conversation “unsatisfactory.”

Niceta’s former defense team filed a motion on May 11, dropping her as a client once information after concerns over the validity of the medical records they submitted on her behalf became public.

She is currently being represented by a new defense attorney, who argued in court in May the false documents were submitted by Niceta’s former defense and not Niceta herself, therefore should be suppressed as evidence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated throughout the day.

