Mother of ex-Arapahoe County social worker Robin Niceta in custody

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Janice Dudley, mother of former Arapahoe County social worker Robin Niceta, has turned herself in to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

This comes days after arrest warrants were issued for the two after a Friday indictment laid out federal charges for both Niceta and Dudley. They are both accused of fabricating medical records to claim Niceta had a brain tumor and was incompetent to stand trial in Colorado.

Niceta is already accused of filing a false child abuse complaint against Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky after the councilwoman criticized Vanessa Wilson, Aurora's then-police chief, during a radio interview. At the time, Niceta was dating Wilson.

On Friday afternoon, Niceta was taken into custody in Sandoval County, New Mexico. She faces 10 new charges that include multiple counts of conspiracy to attempt to influence a public servant, forgery and tampering with physical evidence. Dudley faces four counts of conspiracy to attempt to influence a public servant, tampering with evidence and forgery.

Denver7 | Investigates Robin Niceta indicted on charges in connection with alleged false medical report Kelly Dietz

Sources tell Denver7 Investigates Dudley transported herself to Arapahoe County on Thursday morning to surrender to her arrest warrant and avoid being extradited from her New Mexico home.

The indictment released Friday revealed information about the medical records Niceta’s previous defense team submitted to the court, which prosecutors now say was a ploy to evade charges in the false child abuse complaint.

According to the indictment, the Facebook page listed as Niceta's oncology clinic was traced back to an account created in January of 2023, and had no activity after that date. A website was also allegedly created in January 2023 for the same supposed clinic, according to the indictment.

The indictment lays out other details, stating the phone number listed for the clinic was linked to a TracFone account paid for by Dudley's credit card. The indictment also lists Niceta as an authorized user of that account.

Statements made by Dudley are also part of the indictment. Specifically, it details Dudley said Niceta was unable to verbally communicate and "incapable of making decisions herself" due to her medical diagnosis.

According to court documents obtained by Denver7 Investigates earlier this year, prosecutors in the case said what was submitted to the court pointed to an oncology clinic and doctor in New Mexico that could not be verified, and that the MRI scans allegedly came back as Google images of glioblastoma.

Niceta’s former defense team filed a motion on May 11, dropping her as a client once information after concerns over the validity of the medical records they submitted on her behalf became public.

Niceta is currently being represented by a new defense attorney, who argued in court in May the false documents were submitted by Niceta’s former defense and not Niceta herself, therefore should be suppressed as evidence. A judge has already denied that motion.

Niceta will appear for a fugitive arraignment hearing Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in New Mexico. She has not yet been extradited, but her trial in the child abuse complaint case is set to begin Aug. 1 in Colorado.

Denver7 Investigates has reached out to both Dudley's and Niceta's attorneys for comment.

This story will be updated.

Denver7