Xcel Energy planning possible public safety power shutoffs for Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin counties Wednesday

DENVER — Xcel Energy is planning possible public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) for some customers in Garfield, Mesa and Pitkin counties beginning at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the utility announced late Monday morning. Some customers in Alamosa, Conejos, Costilla, Rio Grande and Saguache counties could have power shut off at 11 am. Wednesday.

Strong winds in the forecast, paired with low humidity and dry conditions, are creating high wildfire risk in western Colorado and the San Luis Valley Wednesday. Most of western Colorado is experiencing extreme to exceptional drought due to an especially dry winter. The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a red flag warning for the San Luis Valley for this weather event.

Those conditions are expected to move to the northern Front Range Thursday.

Enhanced power line safety settings will be activated across Colorado, Xcel said. That will make the powerlines more sensitive and stop the flow of electricity for issues like tree branches hitting power lines.



Watch Denver7 Chief Meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo's full forecast in the video player below.

An unseasonably warm start to the week across Colorado

Xcel warned customers to prepare for potential outages, especially those who use medical equipment that requires electricity. For updates on the evolving situation, click here. The utility said it will reach out to potentially affected customers as the forecasted weather event approaches.

The utility said it would provide another update Monday evening on its evaluation of the need for a public safety power shutoff. The last PSPS was in mid-March.

Today's Forecast An unseasonably warm start to the week across Colorado Lisa Hidalgo

Xcel is warning customers there could be outages outside the areas impacted by the PSPS, affecting restoration times, but the impacted areas and number of customers affected could change as weather conditions shift.

Xcel monitoring strong winds that could prompt public safety power shutoff

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