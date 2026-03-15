Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
47  WX Alerts
NewsLocal

Actions

Boulder homeowners deal with another Xcel Public Safety Power Shutoff during Saturday wind event

Xcel Energy Colorado President Robert Kenney said wind isn't the only factor in deciding whether to cut power.
On Saturday, the North Boulder Recreation Center became a temporary resource center for customers impacted by Xcel Energy's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS). That's where Denver7 met Shannon Fletcher, a Boulder resident without power.
Boulder homeowners deal with another Xcel Public Safety Power Shutoff
boulder residents without power xcel psps.jpg
XCEL BOULDER.jpg
Posted
and last updated

On Saturday, the North Boulder Recreation Center became a temporary resource center for customers impacted by Xcel Energy's Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS).

That's where Denver7 met Shannon Fletcher, a Boulder resident without power.

"About 2:12, boom, the power went off," Fletcher said.

More than 10,000 customers were without power by 6 p.m. Saturday, according to Xcel's outage map.

But Fletcher questioned whether the shutoff was necessary, saying the winds didn't seem as severe as during previous wind events like the one in December.

"Is it necessary to keep everyone's power off when it's not even that windy?" Fletcher said.

RESOURCE CENTER XCEL.jpg

Denver7 took that question to Robert Kenney, president of Xcel Energy Colorado, who said wind speed alone doesn't determine when a shutoff is triggered.

"So it's not just the winds by themselves," Kenney said. "We're looking at winds coupled with low relative humidity and dry fuels on the ground."

Kenney said it's that combination of factors that trigger safety shutoffs — shutoffs that are becoming more common.

robert kenney xcel energy.jpg

"Well, I'd say this, we're seeing more extreme weather events," Kenney said. "We are seeing them more frequently because historically, we've not done them at all."

Fletcher said she hopes Xcel will consider alternatives to widespread shutoffs that are becoming a more common inconvenience for homeowners like herself.

"I hope that there are some better solutions than kind of doing a big blanket shut off," Fletcher said.

POWER LINES.jpg

Avoiding widespread shutoffs is what Kenney said Xcel strives for.

"We're adding sectionalization devices to our system so that we can deenergize smaller portions, which would then impact fewer customers," he said.

We also talked with Kenney about other mitigation efforts.

The company is working on undergrounding about 50 miles of power lines, something Kenny explained can be logistically challenging, especially with Colorado's mountainous terrain.

"The other challenge is it takes a long time," he said. "And then another challenge is that it costs significantly more than overhead lines. But that doesn't mean we're not going to look where we can do it."

claire image bar.jpg
Denver7 | Your Voice: Get in touch with Claire Lavezzorio
Denver7’s Claire Lavezzorio covers topics that have an impact across Colorado, but specializes in reporting on stories in the military and veteran communities. If you’d like to get in touch with Claire, fill out the form below to send her an email.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.