Xcel restores power to all Northern Colorado customers affected by public safety power shutoff

DENVER — Xcel Energy has restored power to all northern Colorado customers affected by Friday’s windstorm, the company announced Saturday.

Around 9,000 customers in parts of Larimer and Weld counties were in the dark on Friday as gusts topping 65 mph created extreme wildfire danger, prompting the public safety power shutoff (PSPS).

Xcel Energy said the storm caused unplanned outages elsewhere, leaving thousands without power. However, crews are continuing to fix those outages on Saturday.

The company urged the public to avoid downed lines and to report damage as restoration continues.

This is the second PSPS Xcel Energy has implemented this winter in Colorado.

In December, more than 89,000 customers across six counties had their power shut off ahead of a major windstorm.