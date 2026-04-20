DENVER — It's a gorgeous and mild start to our week. You'll find a mix of sun and clouds, with temperatures in the 40s and even 50s for the morning commute.

We hit a high of 71 degrees on Sunday and it's going to be even warmer Monday! In fact, we're looking at afternoon highs near 80 degrees and that's just three degrees cooler than the record high.

This trend will continue through midweek. Temperatures will keep climbing each day, so by Tuesday and Wednesday it’s going to feel more like early summer than spring, with highs running more than 20 degrees above normal.

Highs will push well into the 80s across lower elevations, with mild conditions even in the mountains. There’s just a slight chance of a brief, light sprinkle in the mountains late Tuesday, but most places will stay dry with plenty of sun. By Wednesday, things get a bit more intense.

The winds will likely pick up by midweek ahead of our next cold front. We're seeing a number of red flag warnings across the southern Colorado Monday and we'll likely see more over the northeastern plains on Wednesday.

Our next cold front will roll through on Thursday. Cooler, more unsettled weather moves in, bringing increasing chances for rain on the plains and snow in the mountains. We'll see highs dip into the 60s on Thursday and Friday. It doesn’t look like a major storm, but rather off-and-on showers through the weekend, which would be a welcome change after such a warm and dry stretch.

An unseasonably warm start to the week across Colorado

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