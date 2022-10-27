Live Updates: Snowstorm hitting mountains, could bring measurable snow to Front Range by morning

DENVER — A snowstorm is moving over the mountains and could bring measurable snow to the Front Range by Thursday morning.

If snow does reach the Denver metro area, and does accumulate, it will measure less than an inch, the National Weather Service said. For the mountains, total accumulation could reach 4 to 8 inches of snow in the mountains, according to NWS.

"Snow may pile up quickly under this band with up to 4 inches in 6 hours expected in the heavier hit spots. It is because of this threat for heavy snow rates that a winter weather advisory was issued for all our mountain zones," NWS reported.

Multiple winter weather advisories are in place:



6 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday : Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County mountains, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks

: Rabbit Ears Pass, Rocky Mountain National Park, Medicine Bow Range, Summit County mountains, Mosquito Range, Indian Peaks 6 p.m. Wednesday through noon Thursday : Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet

: Western Mosquito Range and eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11,000 feet Now through noon Thursday : Elkheads in the Park Range, Flat Tops

: Elkheads in the Park Range, Flat Tops Now through 6 p.m. Thursday: Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and West Elk, Sawatch Mountain

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

9:05 p.m. | TRAFFIC | Westbound I-70 is closed between Copper Mountain (exit 195) and Vail Pass Summit (exit 190) due to safety concerns, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

5:09 p.m. | SCHOOL | Jeffco Public Schools announced all district-managed schools will be on a 2-hour delay Thursday. Charter schools are excluded from the delay, the district said.