High Fire Danger for Colorado Friday as warm and dry weather continues through tomorrow

DENVER — Dry weather conditions will continue across Colorado for the next two days, before a cold front brings a change in the weather pattern Sunday and Monday.

Warm temperatures and the dry weather pattern can be expected through Saturday. Expect highs near 80 degrees again on Friday. The record high for October 21 is 83 degrees, set in 2003, the average high is 63 degrees.

Saturday will remain warm and dry with highs in the mid-to upper 70s. Winds will increase on Saturday ahead of an approaching cold front.

A colder and wetter weather pattern begins on Sunday as a strong cold front passes through Colorado. Rain will begin Sunday and may mix with, or change to, light snow in Denver by Monday morning. Six to ten inches of snow will be likely for the mountains of northern and central Colorado above 10,000 feet.

Sunday will be much cooler with a chance for some rain showers in the Denver area. The weather for the Broncos game will be much cooler with temperatures in the upper 50s at kickoff, dropping to the upper 40s in the 4th quarter. There will be a chance for showers during the game.

The storm will not be a big one for the Denver area, but there will be a chance of some light snow Sunday night and early Monday - probably not enough to mark the first official snowfall of the season - as only a trace is likely.

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is October 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

Monday will be cloudy and chilly with highs only in the upper 40s to low 50s. Tuesday will stay windy and cool with highs in the low 50s. Wednesday and Thursday will be a little milder as temperatures return to near 60 degrees.

