Westbound I-70 closed at Georgetown after deadly crash

DENVER — Westbound Interstate 70 was shut down around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at Georgetown because of a deadly crash. The closure has since moved east back to Dumont.

The crash involved several vehicles, including a jackknifed semi-truck, according to video from the scene and Colorado State Patrol. It’s not clear exactly how many vehicles were involved or how the person was killed as of 8 a.m.

The closure is at mile post 234 at Dumont. Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash and moved the closure point back from Georgetown so drivers can turn around. The agency said it did not know for how long the road would be closed.

I-70 is snow-covered in the mountains and chain and traction laws are in effect.

CSP says truckers should wait in the Denver metro area for the road to reopen.

