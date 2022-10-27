Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Rain and snow hits the Denver metro area this morning

Skies will clear across Colorado for the weekend
We’re seeing rain and snow develop along the I-25 corridor this morning and should see a tiny bit of snow before skies clear out this afternoon.
Poster image - 2022-10-27T055710.724.jpg
Posted at 5:56 AM, Oct 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-27 07:58:51-04

DENVER — Snow continues to fall in the high country this morning and we're starting to see a rain/snow mix develop across the Denver metro area.

The roads will be just wet across the metro area for the morning commute, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. This is a pretty fast-moving storms and skies will clear out this afternoon across the state. We'll see sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 40s this afternoon. The winds will kick up out of the west so it will feel much cooler.

Live Updates: Snowstorm hitting mountains, could bring measurable snow to Front Range by morning

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s by early Friday morning. A Freeze Watch has been issued for early Friday morning and remains in effect until 9 a.m.

We'll see plenty of sunshine on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This mild and dry weather will continue through the weekend. So far, so good on Halloween! Dry and mild for our little trick-or-treaters on Monday night.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020