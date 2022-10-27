Rain and snow hits the Denver metro area this morning

DENVER — Snow continues to fall in the high country this morning and we're starting to see a rain/snow mix develop across the Denver metro area.

The roads will be just wet across the metro area for the morning commute, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 30s. This is a pretty fast-moving storms and skies will clear out this afternoon across the state. We'll see sunshine and highs in the mid- to upper 40s this afternoon. The winds will kick up out of the west so it will feel much cooler.

Live Updates: Snowstorm hitting mountains, could bring measurable snow to Front Range by morning

The average date for the first official snow (at least one tenth of an inch) is Oct. 18. Last year, the first official snowfall was not until Dec. 10 - the latest on record since 1882. In 2020, the first snowfall was on Sept. 8. The earliest snowfall was Sept. 3, 1961.

With clearing skies tonight, temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s by early Friday morning. A Freeze Watch has been issued for early Friday morning and remains in effect until 9 a.m.

We'll see plenty of sunshine on Friday, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This mild and dry weather will continue through the weekend. So far, so good on Halloween! Dry and mild for our little trick-or-treaters on Monday night.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.