Weather blog: Snowstorm expected to create headaches for both commutes Wednesday

The storm system moving into Colorado Wednesday is forecasted to bring heavy snow into the western suburbs of Denver and communities north, including Boulder and Fort Collins.

Snow will continue throughout the day and may cause issues with morning and evening commutes, especially as the temperature dips this afternoon and freezes some roadways.

Below are the latest updates on the impacts of this storm.

8:22 a.m. | Arvada update | Arvada Fire says multiple vehicles are stuck northbound on Wadsworth near W. 62nd due to icy conditions. No injuries have been reported. Avoid the area if you can.

8:15 a.m. | Airport updates | The Federal Aviation Administration said that arrivals to DIA are delayed by an average of 83 minutes due to snow and ice. However, incoming flights that are already airborne are only delayed by a maximum of 15 minutes.

It’s really coming down here at DEN ❄️ ❄️ ❄️



Some flights are experiencing delays. Drive safely and check your flight status with your airline before heading to the airport. #cowx — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) February 22, 2023

Denver currently has 185 total delays at the airport and 200 total cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

Read more here.

8:13 a.m. | Grand Junction update | A snow squall warning is in effect until 8:45 a.m. for I-70, US 50 and US 6 near Grand Junction.

7:25 a.m. | Overnight shelter | Denver’s Department of Housing Stability will activate Rude Recreation Center, located at 2855 W. Holden Place, to expand overnight shelter capacity for people experiencing homelessness on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

7 a.m. | Accident alert | Multiple cities are under accident alert. This means if you are in a crash where nobody is injured and DUI is not suspected, get the other person's information and alert police at a later time. This includes Denver, Jefferson County, Clear Creek County, Gilpin County, Castle Rock, Broomfield and Fort Collins, among others.

6:50 a.m. | Airport updates | According to the FAA, a ground delay was ordered and departures to the Denver International Airport are now delayed by an average of 83 minutes due to snow and ice.

Total cancellations at the airport currently total 192.

6 a.m. | I-25 crash | The four left lanes of northbound I-25 are closed due to a crash involving a jack-knifed semi at Hampden Avenue in the Denver Tech Center. The far right lane and left shoulder are open, but traffic is building. It will take 90 minutes to drive from Dry Creek to 225.

Denver7 is working to learn more about this crash and when other lanes may reopen. Traffic Expert Jayson Luber says side streets are a much better option.

They have one lane to the left and one to the right getting past the jackknifed semi on NB 25 at 225. 90 minutes from Dry Creek to 225 so side roads are a better option. pic.twitter.com/B6gLYpYCa1 — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 22, 2023

Weather Links

MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.