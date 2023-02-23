Watch Now
CSP: 'Georgetown is closed' due to I-70 traffic

I-70 near Georgetown 2-22-23
Colorado Department of Transportation
I-70 near Georgetown 2-22-23
Posted at 8:19 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 22:21:32-05

GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Georgetown is "closed" due to weather-related traffic on Interstate 70, Colorado State Patrol announced.

In a tweet, the department said unchained semi-trucks have "choked I-70 so badly that the Town of Georgetown (exit 228) is completely plugged too."

Clear Creek County law enforcement have closed the frontage road from Empire Junction to ensure emergency vehicles have access.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

