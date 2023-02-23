Denver sets new record low Thursday morning as temperatures tumble into negatives

Denver has set a new record low for Feb. 23 as temperatures tumbled down to -11 degrees early Thursday. And the next few hours could bring even colder temperatures.

The National Weather Service out of Boulder announced the new record at 5:11 a.m. Thursday.

The previous record was -7, which was set in 2022.

If it feels cold to you in the Denver area, just take a peek farther east to feel a little better.

Wind chill readings drop significantly on the eastern plains. The readings range from -25 to -35 degrees.

Wind Chill Readings across the Plains range from -25 to -35 this morning. #cowx pic.twitter.com/HHR3n272eL — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) February 23, 2023

A wind chill advisory is in place until 9 a.m. Thursday for several Front Range cities, including Denver, Boulder, Lakewood, Arvada, Highlands Ranch, Aurora, Longmont, Parker, Golden, Littleton and Brighton. Wind chills may reach as low as -20 degrees.

The same advisory is effecting southern Lincoln County until 9 a.m.

This advisory means that seasonably cold wind chill values are expected, but they are not considered "extremely cold values," according to the NWS.

A wind chill warning is in place until 9 a.m. for north-central and northeast Colorado. This kind of warning means that "dangerously cold wind chill values are expected or occurring" and people should avoid going outside if possible. If you must go outdoors, dress in layers and cover any exposed skin.

This warning includes the cities of Fort Lupton, Loveland, Wiggins, Greeley, Grover, Brush, Fort Morgan, Fort Collins, Nuun, Roggen, Sterling, Akron and Pawnee Buttes. Another warning is impacting the Julesberg and Holyoke areas, and a third warning is impacting Byers and Limon.

The wind chill around these cities may reach -30.

A bitter cold start to our morning across Colorado's eastern plains

Temperatures will slowly start to climb in the mid-morning. South of the Denver metro area may see highs in the lower 30s, while northern areas will stay in the low to mid teens, according to the NWS.

Light snow is possible across parts of Interstate 25, which may expand to the eastern plains by the mid to late evening.

Friday morning will bring more bitter cold temperatures, with wind chill around -15 to -20 on the far northeast plains. The NWS is currently deciding if this will require another advisory.