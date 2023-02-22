Winter storm now rolling through Colorado

DENVER — A pretty strong storm is now rolling through Colorado — from near 60 degrees in Denver yesterday to teens and scattered snow showers today!

We picked up around 1 to 3 inches for the morning drive and it looks like around 2 to 4 inches of additional snow will fall in Denver throughout the day. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the Denver metro area.

The heaviest snow will be across parts of northern Colorado stretching north into Wyoming. A winter storm warning is in effect for areas like Fort Collins, Estes Park and Nederland. These areas could see around 6 to 12 inches of snow.

As snow tapers off Wednesday night across the plains, a wind chill advisory will take effect for bitter cold temps and gusty winds. Lows Thursday morning will be below zero in many areas and highs will only be in the teens and 20s.

A gradual warming trend will arrive with the weekend. Expect 30s for highs Friday, then upper 40s to low 50s in Denver Saturday and Sunday.

A Denver7 Weather Action Day is in effect to help keep you prepared with the latest storm timeline and potential snow totals.

Highs on Wednesday will drop to the mid 20s by midnight and get even colder by the afternoon.

As for the heavy snow in the mountains, the storm will dump the most snow Tuesday night and Wednesday. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for western and southwestern Colorado through Wednesday for up to 1 to 2 feet of snow. The eastern San Juan Mountains could see up to 3 feet of snow, with blizzard conditions.

