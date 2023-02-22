Watch Now
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Denver International Airport due to snow, ice

Roads will stay slick today as snow continues to fall throughout the day.
Posted at 8:15 AM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 10:26:03-05

A snowstorm is causing flight delays and cancellations at the Denver International Airport Wednesday morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration said that arrivals to DIA are delayed by an average of 83 minutes due to snow and ice. However, incoming flights that are already airborne are only delayed by a maximum of 15 minutes.

Denver currently has 185 total delays at the airport and 200 total cancellations, according to FlightAware.com.

The FAA provided a delay trend for what travelers can expect the rest of the day.

Check your flight status on DIA's website here.

Drivers should expect wet roads on their way to the airport. Temperatures are in the single digits.

