Colorado weather blog: Closures, snow and ice impacts for Feb. 27

8:39 a.m. | SNOW SQUALL WARNING

A Snow Squall Warning is in effect until 9:15 a.m., the National Weather Service in Boulder said. The warning encompasses I-225, I-70, I-25, I-270 near Denver and Aurora, Colorado and I-76 near Lochbuie, Colorado and I-25, US-287 near Longmont, Colorado and US-85 near Fort Lupton, Colorado.

8:19 a.m. | SNOW SQUALL WARNING

A snow squall warning is in effect until 8:45 a.m., the National Weather Service said. This encompasses U.S. Route 36 near Boulder, Colorado and U.S. Route 36 near Denver and Aurora, Colorado and U.S. Route 36 near Lafayette, Louisville and Erie, Colorado.

6:12 a.m. | TUESDAY MORNING FORECAST

A fast moving front is bringing an abrupt change to Colorado's weather Tuesday. This next storm will continue to bring more heavy snow to the mountains, with light snow and colder conditions on the plains.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Steamboat to Telluride for up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday night.

Temperatures will start off in the 40s across the eastern plains and then quickly drop into the 30s by late morning.

Around 1-2 inches of snow accumulation is possible across the plains starting Tuesday morning and then tapering off by the afternoon.

Cold and light snow developing across the Denver metro area Tuesday

Monday, Feb. 27