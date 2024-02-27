Watch Now
Cold and light snow developing across the Denver metro area Tuesday

Much heavier snow and gusty winds across the Colorado high country
Light rain and snow will develop throughout Tuesday morning as a cold front moves through the state. It will also get colder as the day goes on.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Feb 27, 2024
A fast moving front is bringing an abrupt change to Colorado's weather Tuesday. This next storm will continue to bring more heavy snow to the mountains, with light snow and colder conditions on the plains.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Steamboat to Telluride for up to 2 feet of snow by Tuesday night.

Temperatures will start off in the 40s across the eastern plains and then quickly drop into the 30s by late morning.

Around 1-2 inches of snow accumulation is possible across the plains starting Tuesday morning and then tapering off by the afternoon.

Skies clear overnight and that will lead to a very cold Wednesday morning. We'll see plenty of sunshine across the state Wednesday and temperatures will rebound nicely. Highs will be in the low 50s on Thursday and back to near 60 degrees by Thursday.

