Denver weather: Potential snow totals up to 6 inches through Saturday morning

DENVER — Denver’s updated weather forecast and latest projected snow totals for Friday’s storm shows the potential for heavier snow bands to roll through the metro over the next few hours.

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder said conditions could deteriorate around the evening commute home on Friday.

“If you’re looking for totals for the Front Range, it looks like we’ll have between 2 and 6 inches from Denver all the way up to Fort Collins with heavier amounts into the higher elevations,” said Denver7 Meteorologist Stacey Donaldson. “But it clears out quickly.”

A winter weather advisory will go into effect for the Denver metro stretching just south to Castle Rock and north all the way through Fort Collins to the Wyoming border.

“Isolated snow totals greater than 6 inches is possible in persistent bands of snow,” said the NWS in the advisory.

Cities under the advisory include Golden, Larkspur, Longmont, Arvada, Denver, Idaho Springs, Brighton, Greeley, Lakewood, Highlands Ranch, Boulder, Parker among other communities.

“This is a really fast moving storm, but we are under a winter weather advisory until 2 a.m. for the Front Range,” said Donaldson.

For Colorado’s mountains, the winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 5 a.m. Saturday where bands of heavier snow are possible and could impact travel to Colorado’s ski destinations, the NWS said.

For the metro area and communities north and west along the I-25 corridor, the bulk of the snow is expected to fall late Friday afternoon into the evening hours, specifically between 6 and 10 p.m.

By overnight into Saturday morning, the NWS said weather impacts should lessen as sunny skies and a high temperature of 40 degrees await for Saturday.

The I-70 corridor into the mountains should also see the greatest snow impacts Friday evening, said the NWS.

“Initial snow will be localized heavy snow bands, turning to a light/moderate widespread snow,” said NWS forecasters.

The storm rolls out of Colorado leaving behind sun and warming temperatures for the weekend.

“We’ll have sunny skies all weekend, even for the long weekend we’ll still be around 60 degrees by the time we get to Monday,” said Donaldson.

The warming trend continues into next week with sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures approaching the 60s for Denver.

The February blasts of snow have helped Denver get a little closer to normal seasonal snowfall totals, but the metro is still around 10 inches behind for the year.

So far in the 2023-2024 snow season, Denver's snow gauge at DIA shows 24.6 inches. That amount is still behind the cumulative normal at this point in the year of 34.9 inches.

Halfway through February, Denver is already ahead of what we normally see for the month before Friday's snow arrives.

Denver's February snow totals show 9.2 inches which is ahead of the 7.8 inches normally expected during the entire month.

