RTD selects new chief of police and emergency management Monday morning

DENVER — The new chief of police and emergency management for the Regional Transportation District (RTD) was named Monday morning. Steve Martingano will assume the office on Tuesday, May 13. He currently serves as RTD's acting chief of police and emergency management.

He took over the role in July of 2024, serving as co-acting police chief with Dr. Glynell Horn, Jr. before Horn resigned in February of 2025. The two were appointed after RTD parted ways with Joel Fitzgerald, who was on leave over an undisclosed “personnel matter.”

A third-party investigator determined Fitzgerald violated department multiple policies, according to a termination letter Denver7 obtained. In November 2024, Fitzgerald filed a federal lawsuit against RTD, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

“He is permanently assuming the position at a time when the agency is doubling down on its efforts to create a Welcoming Transit Environment and gaining a lot of ground," RTD General Manager and CEO Debera A. Johnson said in the Monday announcement. "His decades of experience and leadership will ensure the agency can continue to enhance personal safety and security across RTD’s entire service area.”

Martingano first joined RTD in 2015 as a commander before he was promoted to deputy chief in 2017.

“Having Steve’s continued dedication and commitment at RTD is a big win for the agency’s employees and customers,” Johnson said.

Before that, Martingano spent more than 15 years in law enforcement in his native Houston area. Martingano started his career in New York City in 1992 as a police cadet. He holds a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from St. John's University and will receive a master's degree in public safety from the University of Virginia this May.

He faces an uphill battle after notable turnover in RTD leadership and problems with ridership.

38% of riders do not feel safe and secure while riding an RTD bus or train, according to an agency rider survey last summer. The safety of drivers is also of concern for union leaders.

“They face a multitude of situations out there,” Ronald Short with ATU Local 1001 said. “There could be assaults on the bus. Operators are getting assaulted out here on the buses. A number of things could go on that our operators have to handle.”

In 2023, Denver7 Investigates’ cameras were rolling as a man openly used fentanyl aboard an RTD train. Passengers said seeing others using drugs while riding public transportation in the Denver metro is not uncommon.

However, Martingano said crime has fallen by 30% under his leadership over the last 10 months. 70% of calls for service in the last 10 months were initiated by officers who were out on patrol, according to Martingano.

State lawmakers considered a bill last session to reform RTD as ridership struggled to meet pre-pandemic levels, but it failed.

