RTD Acting Co-Chief of Police Dr. Glynell Horn, Jr. resigns from position, agency confirms

DENVER — RTD Acting Co-Chief of Police Dr. Glynell Horn, Jr. has resigned from his position, the agency confirmed to Denver7 on Wednesday.

According to the Regional Transportation District (RTD), Horn submitted his resignation on Feb. 21, and his last day will be March 6. The district did not comment further about the circumstances surrounding his resignation.

Horn was appointed acting co-chief of police alongside Steven Martingano in October 2024. He previously served as RTD's deputy chief of patrol and security after spending more than 15 years in law enforcement in his native Houston area.

A report by CPR News said Horn was promoted to chief over the objections of other RTD police officers. The police union president said Horn and former RTD Chief of Police Joel Fitzgerald violated state law by not wearing their police body cameras.

A video obtained by CPR showed Horn not wearing his police body camera while responding to a domestic dispute in June.

In January, Denver7 asked RTD CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson about the report and why she promoted Horn given those concerns. Johnson said Horn was “highly qualified” to serve as a co-chief.

“Speaking to the point about the body-worn cameras, that issue has been addressed relative to Dr. Horn, and all laws are being adhered to as we go forward,” Johnson told Denver7 at the time.



Hear more from RTD CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson in the video player below

RTD's CEO talks with Denver7 about agency's challenges and future plans

Horn and Martingano were appointed nearly two weeks after RTD mysteriously parted ways with Joel Fitzgerald, who had been on leave since July, over an undisclosed “personnel matter.” Johnson refused to answer Denver7’s question about filling the vacancy in the days following the announcement.

A termination letter obtained by Denver7 said a third-party investigator had determined Fitzgerald violated multiple policies. In November 2024, Fitzgerald filed a federal lawsuit against RTD, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

Denver7's Landon Haaf and Brandon Richard contributed to this report.