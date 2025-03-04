RTD Acting Co-Chief of Police Dr. Glynell Horn, Jr. calls workplace toxic, unbearable in resignation letter

DENVER — In his resignation letter, Acting Co-Chief of Police Dr. Glynell Horn, Jr. called the Regional Transportation District's (RTD) police department a toxic and "unbearable" workplace.

Horn submitted his resignation on Feb. 21 after only four months at the helm. His last day will be March 6.

At the time, RTD did not comment on the circumstances surrounding his resignation. However, in his resignation letter, which Denver7 obtained through a Colorado Open Records Act (CORA) request, Horn said the workplace environment had become "increasingly difficult to endure."

"This decision comes with deep regret and a heavy heart, as I have found the workplace environment increasingly difficult to endure within the Transit Police Department," Horn wrote. "The toxicity I have experienced, including blatant targeting, lack of inclusivity, acts of discrimination, and overall workplace harassment, has become unbearable and has significantly affected my wellbeing."

Horn concluded his letter by wishing the district "tremendous success."

"I am hopeful that the RTD Transit Police Department will evolve into an environment where all team members can thrive, regardless of being "outsiders" or the color of their skin," he said.



Read his full resignation letter below

Horn was appointed acting co-chief of police alongside Steven Martingano in October 2024. He previously served as RTD's deputy chief of patrol and security after spending more than 15 years in law enforcement in his native Houston area.

The two were appointed nearly two weeks after RTD mysteriously parted ways with Joel Fitzgerald, who had been on leave since July 2024, over an undisclosed “personnel matter.” RTD CEO and General Manager Debra Johnson refused to answer Denver7’s question about filling the vacancy in the days following the announcement.

A termination letter obtained by Denver7 said a third-party investigator had determined Fitzgerald violated multiple policies. In November 2024, Fitzgerald filed a federal lawsuit against RTD, alleging racial discrimination and retaliation.

An RTD police union raised concerns about Horn at the time of his promotion.

“There were just some of our members who had participated in part of that investigation, and Horn seemed to be associated with Joel Fitzgerald,” said Corey Averill, the police union president. "And just because of that close association, our members just felt they'd feel more comfortable if he wasn't acting chief, just because he was connected with the former chief. So it was nothing against him, nothing against how he conducted business, nothing like that. It was just strictly to try to protect our officers that participated in that investigation."

In a letter to the RTD board, the union also alleged that Horn had violated state law by not wearing a body camera.

“We were just re-referencing what had already been known and discussed,” said Averill.

A video obtained by CPR showed Horn not wearing his police body camera while responding to a domestic dispute in June 2024. In January, Denver7 asked Johnson about the report and why she promoted Horn, given those concerns. Johnson said Horn was “highly qualified” to serve as a co-chief.

“Speaking to the point about the body-worn cameras, that issue has been addressed relative to Dr. Horn, and all laws are being adhered to as we go forward,” Johnson told Denver7 at the time.

Denver7 Traffic RTD looks to move past revolving door after acting co-police chief resigns Brandon Richard

According to emails obtained in Denver7's CORA request, Martingano will serve as the acting chief of police until a permanent police chief is found. Chief People Officer Charlene Polege will work closely with Martingano and Horn "to ensure there is a smooth transition."

Applications for the police chief position closed on Friday. According to the job listing, the chief position will pay an annual salary between $200,000 and $249,673.