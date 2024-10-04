RTD appoints acting co-police chiefs as national search for permanent chief looms

DENVER — The Regional Transportation District on Friday announced it had appointed a pair of deputy chiefs to the role of acting co-chiefs of its police department.

Dr. Glynell Horn Jr. and Steven Martingano stepped into their roles immediately Friday morning after the decision was announced to staff by RTD CEO Debra A. Johnson, according to an RTD news release.

Horn Jr. has served as RTD’s deputy chief of patrol and security since 2023 after spending more than 15 years in law enforcement in his native Houston area. Martingano, who has served in law enforcement for 32 years, has been with RTD police since 2015 and became a deputy chief in 2017.

Friday’s announcement comes nearly two weeks after RTD mysteriously parted ways with Joel Fitzgerald, who had been on leave since July, over an undisclosed “personnel matter.” Johnson refused to answer Denver7’s question about filling the vacancy in the days following the announcement.

ME: When will RTD have a new police chief?



RTD’s General Manager/CEO: @DenverChannel pic.twitter.com/vfjAERnsyy — Brandon Richard (@BrandonLRichard) September 25, 2024

RTD said Friday that it hopes to begin a nationwide search for a permanent chief next month and hopes to fill the role early next year.

The revolving door atop the RTD police department comes as lawmakers consider legislation to reform the agency next year, as its ridership struggles to meet pre-pandemic levels.

RTD implemented speed restrictions along several lines over the summer, requiring trains to reduce speeds to 10 miles per hour in “slow zones.” Johnson said the speed restrictions allow preventative maintenance and repairs to be made to the tracks, which she said would be a benefit in the long run.

A bill to reform RTD failed during the last legislative session.