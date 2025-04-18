RTD police chief finalists make their case for the job

DENVER — The two finalists vying to become the Regional Transportation Department's (RTD) next police chief met with employees, customers, and the public at a reception on Thursday afternoon.

Both finalists have a lot of experience in law enforcement, and each pledged to use that experience to help transform RTD’s police department.

Jim Cook has more than 20 years of experience in public safety and transit. He is currently the assistant police chief for Amtrak.

Cook said he wants to build trust and stronger relationships with the communities RTD serves.

"RTD's core mission is to make lives better through connections," Cook said. "My vision is to make sure those connections are not just efficient, but they're also safe, secure and welcoming for all riders and employees."

Cook pledges more transparency, the promotion of officer wellness, and fresh ideas.

KMGH-TV RTD police chief finalist Jim Cook speaks with RTD employees, community members and the media.

Cook also wants to enhance community policing and give officers more ownership over their areas.

Denver7 asked Cook why he wanted this job in Denver, considering he's the assistant police chief for a nationwide department.

“I'm looking for a challenge,” said Cook. “The opportunity in the Denver area, which has always been one of my favorite areas in the country to visit or come through working, and the opportunity to build this police department and build something that the community is going to be proud of appeals to me. It appeals to me greatly. It's quite frankly the challenge that I'm looking for."

The other finalist is an internal candidate. Steven Martingano is RTD's acting police chief and has served in the role for the past 10 months.

Martingano served as co-acting police chief with Dr. Glynell Horn, Jr. before Horn resigned. Martingano said what he's been doing is working.

"I put together a strategic plan that I feel has been successful," said Martingano.

KMGH-TV RTD acting police Steven Martingano speaks with employees, community members and the media. Martingano hopes to be selected as the agency's permament police chief.

Martingano said crime has fallen by 30% under his leadership, citing more visible and proactive officers. According to the acting police chief, 70% of calls for service in the last 10 months were initiated by officers who were out on patrol.

Martingano told Denver7 he would continue with that proactive approach.

"We got a lot of lateral officers that come from over the jurisdictions, and they have that mentality of a municipality, which is more reactive,” said Martingano. “I've done municipality work myself. Sometimes you're just held to the radio. They tell you where to go all day. That's not the policing we need here. What we need is proactiveness."

No matter who RTD picks as its next police chief, the department has a lot of work to do. In 2023, Denver7 Investigates’ cameras were rolling as a man openly used fentanyl aboard an RTD train. Passengers said seeing others using drugs while riding public transportation in the Denver metro is not uncommon.

According to an RTD rider survey last summer, 38% of riders do not feel safe and secure while riding an RTD bus or train. Union leaders say they’re also concerned about the safety of their drivers.

“They face a multitude of situations out there,” said Ronald Short with ATU Local 1001. “And it could be drug use. There could be assaults on the bus. Operators are getting assaulted out here on the buses. A number of things could go on that our operators have to handle.”

