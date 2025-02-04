More than 5K people put down deposit as season ticketholders for new Denver NWSL, breaking previous record

DENVER — Cleats have not hit the field, but Denver's National Women's Soccer League has already broken a record.

On Monday, Denver NWSL announced that more than 5,200 people made season ticket deposits, just a few days after the announcement about the expansion on Thursday. This broke the NWSL record as the fastest expansion franchise to reach 5,000 deposits, the group said.

"We are thrilled to see the early support for Denver NWSL," said controlling owner Rob Cohen. "Our expansion announcement and celebration with the Denver community was a special moment for our club. We are grateful for the warm welcome and are excited to get to work in building the best soccer club for Denver and all of the Rocky Mountain region."

The Denver NWSL marks the first women's professional sports team in a major national league to call Denver home.

The NWSL announcement last week also included news about "a purpose-built stadium for professional women’s soccer and a dedicated, purpose-built performance facility for female athletes." These details, as well as information about the team name and colors, will be released later.

Want to buy season tickets for the Denver NWSL club? You can place a deposit on its website here. Exact pricing and seating has not been solidified yet. Read more about the ticket deposit policy here.

You can watch Thursday's press conference announcing Denver NWSL below:

Full press conference: Denver is home to new NWSL team

The ownership group is made of local and national investors, which include Rob Cohen, Project Level, a subsidiary of Ariel Investments led by Chairwoman Mellody Hobson and former Washington Commanders President Jason Wright, FirstTracks Sports Ventures LLC, led by siblings Jon-Erik Borgen and Kaia Borgen Moritz, Neelima Joshi and Dhiren Jhaveri and Molly Coors.