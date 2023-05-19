The Nuggets just keep doing incredible, historic things this postseason

DENVER – There’s a theme developing during this NBA postseason.

On Nuggets game nights, the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter account is ablaze with historic accomplishments being made by the Nuggets’ duo of stars: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

So was the case on Thursday night, when the Nuggets used a scorching-hot fourth quarter to take a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers.



Let’s take a look at a few of the amazing things they did in Game 2:

Another triple-double accomplishment for The Joker

After notching 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists Thursday, Jokic is the only player in league history to record four consecutive 20-point triple-doubles in the postseason.

Nikola Jokic is the first player with 4 straight 20-point triple-doubles in NBA postseason history. pic.twitter.com/z6wSPVzIMW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

He’s averaging a triple-double during these playoffs, posting an incredible 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

Murray’s monster fourth quarter

Murray’s 23 points in the final frame gave him four career 20-point fourth quarters, which is the most such achievements since 1997.

Jamal Murray finished with 23 points in the 4th quarter.



It was his 4th career 20-point 4th quarter in the playoffs, the most of any player over the last 25 years. pic.twitter.com/x48ubxrtth — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

Murray flurry

The Nuggets guard also scored the last 12 points of the contest, which is the second-highest consecutive points streak to close out a game in a conference finals or finals game in the last quarter-century.

It’s second only to LeBron James, who scored 25 straight points to end a 2007 playoff game against the Detroit Pistons.

Jamal Murray scored the final 12 points of the game for the Nuggets, the 2nd-most consecutive scored for a team to end a game in a Conf or NBA Finals win over the last 25 years.



LeBron James had the final 25 points for the Cavaliers in 2007 against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/8ToamPBozP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

Yikes, LeBron...

Lakers superstar LeBron James finds himself on the opposite side of history after Game 2. He’s missed 19 straight fourth-quarter three-point attempts – the longest such streak in 25 years.

LeBron James has missed 19 straight 3-pointers in the 4th quarter dating back to Game 2 of the 1st Round this year.



That's the longest streak by any player in the last 25 postseasons. pic.twitter.com/xMzmc1sINI — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 19, 2023

Hoping history repeats itself

Finally, some good joo joo for the Nuggets as they head west for Games 3 and 4. Denver is 6-0 all-time in playoff series in which it took a 2-0 lead.

However, they’ve never led a conference finals series 2-0.