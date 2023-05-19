Watch Now
Denver7 | SportsNuggets

Actions

The Nuggets just keep doing incredible, historic things this postseason

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are seemingly making some sort of NBA history during every game. Here are some of their accomplishments from Game 2 vs. the Lakers.
Posted: 1:28 PM, May 19, 2023
Updated: 2023-05-19 15:28:42-04
Jamal Murray scored 23 of his 37 points in the 4th quarter, propelling the Denver Nuggets to a 108-103 come-from-behind win over the Los Angeles Lakers for a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals.
Lakers Nuggets Basketball

DENVER – There’s a theme developing during this NBA postseason.

On Nuggets game nights, the ESPN Stats & Info Twitter account is ablaze with historic accomplishments being made by the Nuggets’ duo of stars: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray.

So was the case on Thursday night, when the Nuggets used a scorching-hot fourth quarter to take a 2-0 series lead over the Los Angeles Lakers.

Let’s take a look at a few of the amazing things they did in Game 2:

Another triple-double accomplishment for The Joker

After notching 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists Thursday, Jokic is the only player in league history to record four consecutive 20-point triple-doubles in the postseason.

He’s averaging a triple-double during these playoffs, posting an incredible 30.4 points, 13.8 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game.

Lakers Nuggets Basketball

Nuggets

Nikola Jokic made all kinds of history with virtuoso Game 1 performance vs. LA

Landon Haaf
10:14 PM, May 16, 2023

Murray’s monster fourth quarter

Murray’s 23 points in the final frame gave him four career 20-point fourth quarters, which is the most such achievements since 1997.

Murray flurry

The Nuggets guard also scored the last 12 points of the contest, which is the second-highest consecutive points streak to close out a game in a conference finals or finals game in the last quarter-century.

It’s second only to LeBron James, who scored 25 straight points to end a 2007 playoff game against the Detroit Pistons.

Yikes, LeBron...

Lakers superstar LeBron James finds himself on the opposite side of history after Game 2. He’s missed 19 straight fourth-quarter three-point attempts – the longest such streak in 25 years.

Hoping history repeats itself

Finally, some good joo joo for the Nuggets as they head west for Games 3 and 4. Denver is 6-0 all-time in playoff series in which it took a 2-0 lead.

However, they’ve never led a conference finals series 2-0.