Nikola Jokic named NBA Finals MVP

DENVER – Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic was named NBA Finals MVP after the Nuggets won their first-ever championship.

Jokic scored 28 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in the series-clinching game. He averaged 30 points, 14 rebounds and 7 assists in the five Finals games.

Jokic, the 41st overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, became the lowest-drafted player to win the award. He's also now the 1st player drafted outside the top-15 to win both Finals MVP and regular season MVP in his career, according to ESPN Stats and Information.

Nikola Jokic becomes the 1st player drafted outside the top-15 to win both Finals MVP and regular season MVP. pic.twitter.com/lqbdfzQkMW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 13, 2023

Jokic, of course, was named NBA MVP in both 2021 and 2022.

Earlier in the Nuggets’ historic playoff run, he was named Western Conference Finals MVP as well.