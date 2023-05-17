Nikola Jokic made all kinds of history with virtuoso Game 1 performance vs. Lakers

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets survived a ferocious comeback bid by the Los Angeles Lakers to win Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday night.

In addition to the 1-0 series lead, the Nuggets left Ball Arena with a whole lot of entries in the history books.

Here’s a look at a few wild stats from Tuesday’s Game 1:

First, that 1-0 playoff series lead against the Lakers…

… is the Nuggets’ first since the teams first met in the postseason in 1979. Denver has never beaten L.A. in a playoff series, and only once have they won the first game – the first of the three-game set 44 years ago.

Another monster triple-double for Nikola Jokic

Jokic registered 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for the fourth time in his playoff career. That’s the most all-time, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Nikola Jokic has recorded his 4th career playoff game with 30 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists, the most by any player in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/ycaGSdonRH — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2023

And the accuracy, to boot

Jokic is also the first player with a 30-point triple-double and a 70% field goal percentage in back-to-back playoff games.

Nikola Jokic is the 1st player in NBA postseason history with a 30-point triple-double and 70% shooting in consecutive games. pic.twitter.com/AZXw4qn86h — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2023

Historic half

Jokic became the first player in a quarter-century to record 15 points, 15 boards and 5 assists in one half of a postseason game.

He also becomes the first 1st player with 15 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in ANY half of a playoff game over the last 25 years — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2023

Historic quarter

The Serbian sensation also became the first player to have 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in any quarter of any game – regular season or postseason – in the same time frame.

Nikola Jokic is the 1st player with 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks in ANY quarter over the last 25 years, including both reg. season and playoffs. pic.twitter.com/8DmAIfwhWu — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2023

Battle of the bigs

Jokic and Lakers center Anthony Davis became the third set of opposing centers to each score 30-plus points in a playoff game. Davis scored 40 in Game 1.

Over the last 50 years, Anthony Davis and Nikola Jokic are the 3rd pair of opposing starting centers to each have 30 points in a playoff game.



They join Hakeem Olajuwon-Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon-David Robinson, both in 1995. pic.twitter.com/F138t9MQBG — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 17, 2023

Massive win probability

At several points up 20 in the third quarter, and again up 14 with 6:12 to go, ESPN Analytics gave the Nuggets a 98.9% chance to win the game. Still, the Lakers pulled within three twice in the fourth quarter.

Home-court advantage

With this win, the Nuggets now have the longest home win streak in franchise playoff history.

A true home-court advantage 🙌



Longest home win streak in Nuggets playoff history! pic.twitter.com/TezDnKQNNf — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 17, 2023