Nuggets' Jokic, Murray did something in Game 3 no other duo has ever done. Ever.

DENVER – The Nuggets' star duo of Nijola Jokic and Jamal Murray accomplished something in Game 3 that no pair of players has ever done in a game in league history.

Not just NBA Finals history.

Not postseason history.

Ever.

They became the first pair of teammates to both record a 30-point triple-double in the same game, in the regular season or postseason.

Jokic logged 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists.

Murray recorded 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

It's worth noting Murray's triple-double came thanks in part to Nuggets' head coach Michael Malone rolling the dice with a double-digit lead in the closing minute. Murray grabbed the final rebound of the game on a missed 3-point shot by Miami reserve Omer Yurtseven – with five seconds to play.

Jokic made a few pieces of individual history in the game, too.

He became the first player to ever record at least 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in an NBA Finals game. He also joined basketball legends Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Wilt Chamberlain as the only players to record a 30-20-10 game in the playoffs.

Jokic's first half was also one for the record books. It was his ninth playoff half with at least 10 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a half. According to ESPN Stats & Information, only two other players have three such halves in the last 25 years: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.