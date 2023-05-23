Watch Now
Jokic named West Finals MVP; averaged triple-double in series sweep

Nikola Jokic adds hardware to incredible postseason.
The Denver Nuggets advance to the NBA Finals for the first time in franchise history after completing a sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Denver7 team reports from LA and from a watch party at Ball Arena in Denver.
Posted at 10:27 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 00:27:38-04

DENVER – Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic added some hardware to an already-incredible postseason, after being named Western Conference Finals MVP Monday night.

Jokic averaged a triple-double for the series – 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists – include a 30/14/13 line in Game 4.

Game 4 marked Jokic's eighth triple-double of the postseason – the most by a single player in a single postseason.


He also became the second player in league history to average a triple-double in multiple postseason series in a single year, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He joined Hall of Famer Wilt Chamberlain (1967) in accomplishing the feat. Chamberlain's 1967 Philadelphia won the title.

Jokic was instrumental in sending the Nuggets to their first NBA Finals in franchise history. That historic series will air on Denver7 starting June 1.

