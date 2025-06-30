Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Nuggets trading Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick to Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson: ESPN report

The Nuggets also agreed to a one-year deal to bring back Bruce Brown Jr., who was part of the 2023 championship team.
According to ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania, the Nuggets are dealing Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick in 2032 to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Cameron Johnson.
DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are moving on from Michael Porter Jr.

According to ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania, the Nuggets are dealing the polarizing small forward and a first-round pick in 2032 to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Cameron Johnson.

Johnson has played the last two-and-a-half seasons in Brooklyn, averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that span. He played the prior three-and-a-half years in Phoenix, where he averaged 10 points per game and finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2021-22.

Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest over his six years in Denver.

With the deal, the Nuggets will save about $12 million per year for the next two years and also achieve other key financial thresholds. Both players are under contract through 2026-27, but Johson is making $23 million per year to MPJ’s $35 million.

Porter Jr. has drawn the ire of Nuggets fans for his injury history, and most recently for his struggles in the 2024-25 playoffs.

Johnson has a lengthy injury history of his own and has never played more than 66 games in a season. He played and started in 57 games last year in his best statistical campaign, putting up 18.8 points per game.

In more news, the Nuggets also agreed to a one-year deal to bring back Bruce Brown Jr., who was part of the 2023 championship team.

