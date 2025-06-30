Nuggets trading Michael Porter Jr. and a first-round pick to Brooklyn Nets for Cameron Johnson: ESPN report

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets are moving on from Michael Porter Jr.

According to ESPN basketball insider Shams Charania, the Nuggets are dealing the polarizing small forward and a first-round pick in 2032 to the Brooklyn Nets for forward Cameron Johnson.



Denver7 Sports talked about a potential MPJ trade during this week's edition of "Talk of the Town." Watch the episode below

Denver Nuggets, Colorado Rockies shake up front office to create optimism | Talk of the Town

Johnson has played the last two-and-a-half seasons in Brooklyn, averaging 16.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game over that span. He played the prior three-and-a-half years in Phoenix, where he averaged 10 points per game and finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting in 2021-22.

Porter Jr. has averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest over his six years in Denver.

With the deal, the Nuggets will save about $12 million per year for the next two years and also achieve other key financial thresholds. Both players are under contract through 2026-27, but Johson is making $23 million per year to MPJ’s $35 million.

Tenzer and Wallace making a huge splash on day 1 of free agency. #Nuggets @DenverChannel https://t.co/3GynnovSX9 — Lionel Bienvenu (@lionelbienvenu) July 1, 2025

Porter Jr. has drawn the ire of Nuggets fans for his injury history, and most recently for his struggles in the 2024-25 playoffs.

Johnson has a lengthy injury history of his own and has never played more than 66 games in a season. He played and started in 57 games last year in his best statistical campaign, putting up 18.8 points per game.

In more news, the Nuggets also agreed to a one-year deal to bring back Bruce Brown Jr., who was part of the 2023 championship team.