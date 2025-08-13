Former Rocky mascot suing Nuggets owner KSE for workplace discrimination

DENVER — Drake Solomon, a performer who previously served as the Nuggets' 'Rocky' mascot, is suing team owner Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, alleging "unlawful disability-based discrimination and termination."

A lawsuit filed in Denver District Court Tuesday claims Solomon's rights were violated under the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act.

Solomon took over his role as Rocky in 2021, following in the footsteps of his father Kenn, who was the Nuggets mascot for more than two decades.

According to the lawsuit, Solomon was diagnosed with avascular necrosis (AVN) and underwent surgery during the 2022-23 NBA season. Kenn Solomon came out of retirement to fill in as Rocky during the Nuggets' championship run in 2023.

Drake Solomon returned the following season, but his hip pain returned and his doctors recommended a total hip replacement – a surgery he had in the spring of 2024.

The suit alleges Solomon "returned to a hostile work environment and confirmation that Defendants would still be conducting try-outs for his position because he had 'burned them last time.'"

The suit claims Kenn Solomon was never asked to try out during his time with the team, and that Drake Solomon was the only person invited to try out for the job in 2021. It claims he was only asked to try out after it was known that he needed a second surgery.

Solomon was fired in August 2024, after participating in tryouts for Rocky before the 2024-25 NBA season, according to the suit.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Denver7 asked Kroenke Sports & Entertainment for an interview to get answers and address the lawsuit's allegations, but KSE declined to comment given "it’s both a legal and personnel matter."